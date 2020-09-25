Martin, Luella

Luella passed away peacefully and went to be with her Saviour and Lord, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Russell Meadows, Russell, Ontario at the age of 96 years. Born on September 7, 1924 in Elmira, she was the second youngest daughter of the late Emmanuel and Lovina Martin. Luella will be greatly missed by her sister Miriam (Derek) Parke of Russell, who she spent the last three years in Ottawa with. Lovingly remembered by seven nieces and nephews, and their families. Predeceased by her parents, brothers Sydney, Harvey, and Mahlon, and sisters Selina, Martha and Ermina (Mina) Ellis.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Russell Meadows for welcoming Luella into their community and keeping her safe especially during the pandemic. They would also like to thank the staff at Luther Village, Waterloo for their kind and loving care to Luella and her sisters during their time there.

A private family service will take place in Elmira Mennonite Cemetery. Luella had a great love of children and animals. As expressions of sympathy, donations to World Vision or the Ontario SPCA would be appreciated.