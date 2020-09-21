Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Martin, D. Lynne

Peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Friday, September 18, 2020 Grand River Hospital – Freeport Campus at the age of 75. Beloved wife and soul mate of Larry Martin for 54 years. Mother of Donna and Mark Smith, Doug and Connie Martin. Grandmother of Devon and Jasemine Smith. Sister of Helene Sellery and Walt Atkinson. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Herb and Nellie (Rogers) Atkinson, and sister Marion Brennan. At Lynne’s request, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Masks are mandatory. Please remain in your vehicle until an attendant invites you in. Family interment in West Montrose Cemetery will take place at a later date. In Lynne’s memory, donations to Trinity United Church, Elmira, West Montrose United Church, or Harmonize for Speech Foundation would be appreciated.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Hales, Florence (Dolly) Agnes (nee Brohman)

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
September 21, 2020
13 views
Next Article

Imrie, Madelyne Helen

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
September 21, 2020
28 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Sauder, Lewis Eldon

Lewis Sauder, of St. Jacobs, passed away peacefully at Innisfree House, Kitchener, on Friday, April 10, 2020, at…
byObserver Admin
April 13, 2020
3 views
Read the full story

Hoffman, Allan

Passed away into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, March 15,…
byCassandra Merlihan
March 16, 2020
12 views
Read the full story

Reist, Sarah Edith

Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira, at the age of…
byObserver Admin
May 4, 2020
11 views
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0