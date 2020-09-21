Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Imrie, Madelyne Helen
1924-2020

With certain hope of her eternal life through the Lord Jesus Christ, Madelyne Helen (Capeling) Imrie passed away peacefully into Glory at her home in Conestogo on Friday, September 18, 2020, in her 97th year. She was surrounded by her six children, David (Wendy), Susan Carlson (Bruce), Beverley Schmidt (Gordon), Barbara Duguay (Kevin), Jane Hesselink (Jerry) and Catherine Vos (Pieter).

She was predeceased by her husband John in 2017 and will be lovingly remembered by her 15 grandsons, 9 granddaughters, 15 respective spouses and 18 great grandchildren. 
Madelyne was born in Toronto, daughter of Austin Capeling and Edna Dauberger, and sister to Mary Riley and Kathleen Hann. She pursued a career in nursing, graduating from Women’s College Hospital in 1947. In 1953, Madelyne and John began their farming life in Victoria County before retiring to Conestogo. Madelyne was a devoted Christian, a farmer’s wife, a mother and a nurse, working many years at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. She was a friend and a blessing to many in both the Woodville and Conestogo communities. A private family internment was held on Monday, September 21st, at South Eldon cemetery in Woodville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church in Conestogo.

For I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded that He is able to keep that which I have committed unto Him against that day.  2 Timothy 1:12

GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOMES

