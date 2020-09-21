Hales, Florence (Dolly) Agnes (nee Brohman)

July 18, 1940 – September 15, 2020

Surrounded by her loving family, Dolly passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener on September 15, 2020 at the age of 80 years.

Loving wife of Playford Hales for 59 years. Amazing mother of Janine Schill (Ed), Anna Hornburg (Mark), Steve (Julie), Rob (Kim), Sharon Hales (Greg Barbour), and Tony (Dana). Her determination, love, strength, faith, selflessness and caring gave them the foundation to grow and become the wonderful people they are today. She allowed them to be themselves and follow their dreams; beaming with pride and huge smiles as she watched them grow and build their own families.

Dolly was the best Grandma. She shared her love, wisdom and time with her grandchildren: Leanne Schultz (Brock), Lynsey Roeder (Justin), Erin Zlak (Matt), Stacy Merriam (Kent), Tyler (Danielle), Emily, Abby, Kate, Megan, Michael, Matt, Corey, Sarah, Cole, Ryann, Macy, Lilly, Kris, Sophie, Nathalie and great-grandchildren Harper, Emmett, Lennon, Violet, Sophia, Issaiah, Skyla and two on the way. Her legacy will live on.

Dolly was the youngest of 12 which grew her strength and ingenuity.

She will be dearly missed by sisters-in-law Joan Brohman, Marion Brohman and brother-in-law Garth Anderson and many, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Dora Brohman, siblings Helen, Margaret, Bertha, Elizabeth, George, Andy, Catherine, Jeanette, James and Frances.

Her love of family and friends was strong and she spent her life creating beautiful memories for those around her. Dolly loved to help however she could, whether it was to help raise her nieces and nephews, host a gathering or help Playford operate a small farm and build his trucking business.

Dolly loved to be busy, but was always home for her children before and after school and for dinner every night. She loved her work at Brox’s, the Elmira Racetrack and retired after 20 years from the purchasing department at Home Hardware. She loved shopping, baking (especially Rice Krispie squares) and country music. She was a great party planner, social butterfly and was always ready for a road trip. Dolly stayed active teaching line dance lessons, golfing, curling and walking. She was very involved with her church and community and loved spending her summers at Driftwood Beach Park with Playford and her friends.

Dolly’s family is very thankful to everyone at Sunnyside Home LTC for their wonderful care and love of her over the past year. Donations to Sunnyside Foundation or the Alzheimer Society (Waterloo-Wellington) are appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Visitation was held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home. A mass and celebration of Dolly’s life was held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church. Private family interment followed in St. Teresa’s RC Cemetery.

Dreisinger Funeral Home