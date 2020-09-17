Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Woolwich is looking to the health officials to expand COVID-19 testing to better serve township residents, suggesting a drive-through clinic in Elmira a couple of days a week as an option.

Currently, the closest facility is an assessment centre run by St. Mary’s Hospital on Bathurst Drive in north Waterloo.

Acting on input from residents, Coun. Patrick Merlihan suggested the township should advocate for service in the townships. As it stands, those living in Woolwich and Wellesley have to travel into the cities, he said as council met Tuesday night.

“With kids heading back to school and things reopening … testing is going to be more of a priority.”

Mayor Sandy Shantz said she’d take the issue to the region, noting the testing centres are being operated by the hospitals rather than through the region and its public health department.

