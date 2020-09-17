OPP lay numerous charges in holiday weekend blitz

The Ontario Provincial Police responded to two fatal collisions and one fatal off-road vehicle incident that claimed the lives of three people over the Labour Day long weekend.

The OPP laid more than 8,200 traffic-related charges during its four-day traffic safety initiative, with speeding leading the list of offence categories, OPP said in a release following the compilation of traffic-safety figures.

Among the charges were speeding (5,821), stunt driving/street racing (157), failure to wear seat belt (250), distracted driving (98) and alcohol/drug-impaired driving (110).

Over and above the charges, officers initiated more than 8,400 traffic stops aimed at educating the public about safe driving practices.

SEPTEMBER 7

10:24 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of property damage at a residence on Floradale Road in Woolwich Township. An individual contacted police to report that they witnessed a person throwing eggs as their neighbour’s vehicle. There was no property damaged as a result of the egging. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SEPTEMBER 8

10:58 AM | A resident living on Hawkesville Road in Woolwich Township reported their rear licence plate stolen. Police have no suspects.

SEPTEMBER 10

1:41 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a parcel theft from a residence on Lobsinger Line in Wellesley. A female was observed stopping in the area in a black vehicle. The woman approached the residence and took the package off of the front porch. She is described as white, approximately 30 years old, 5’8” tall with brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SEPTEMBER 11

9:40 AM | Police received a report of a theft from a business on Bridge Street West in Woolwich Township. A commercial area was broken into and a catalytic converter was stolen from heavy machinery. The break-in is believed to have happened sometime overnight from September 10 to September 11. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SEPTEMBER 12

12:46 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a vehicles being damaged in the area of Riverside Drive West in Elmira. An owner reported that two of their vehicles were damaged sometime overnight. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SEPTEMBER 13

4:13 AM | A report of a break-and-enter in progress brought police to Porchlight Drive, Elmira residence. The suspect attempted to gain entry into the home but was unsuccessful. The suspect, who fled prior to police arrival, is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall with a medium build, late 20s to 30s years old, with brown hair. The man was last seen wearing a dark hoody and shorts. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777.

SEPTEMBER 14

9:21 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle. The complainant advised that sometime overnight their vehicle that was parked in a parking lot along Synders Flats Road in Bloomingdale was entered. Unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s wallet containing personal identity documents. No damage was caused to the victim’s vehicle. There are no suspects.