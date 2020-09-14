Metzger, Emanuel “Manny”

Peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira on his 85th birthday. Beloved husband of Mary (Heer) Metzger for 62 years. Dear father of Brenda and Robert Poole, Don and Sally Metzger, Ken and Barb Metzger, Sandy Metzger and John DeHaan. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Jennifer (Rufus John), Brad (Leah Musselman), Amanda Poole, Michelle (Nic Bauman); Emma Metzger, Jacob Metzger; Sara Metzger, Adam Metzger; Tilson and Cooper DeHaan and great-grandchildren Jace and Audrey Musselman, Joelle and Kaliyah John. Brother and brother-in-law of Vernon Metzger, Doris Metzger, Vera Martin, Rebecca Cressman, Erma and Ken Baker, Marie and Ernie Fretz, Ernie and Helen Metzger, Marlene and Murray Baker. Predeceased by his parents George and Nancy (Martin) Metzger, brothers Stanley and John, sisters-in-law Dorothy, Rosemarie and Alice, and brothers-in-law Nelson and Curtis.

Manny was a people person who had many friends and will be missed by all. He was an active member of St. Jacobs Mennonite Church and a dedicated, longtime employee of Hoffman Feed Mill. His passion was sports – bowling in many leagues, slow-pitch baseball, golfing at Chesley Lake, and was active at Woolwich Seniors Centre. He spent countless hours attending grandchildren’s sporting events and watching sports on television. His true passion in his retirement was picking up and delivering machinery, parts and equipment for the Old Order Mennonites.

Visitation was held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family service will be held by invitation only at the St. Jacobs Mennonite Church. In Manny’s memory, donations to St. Joseph’s Health Centre, London (Parkwood Rehabilitation Institute) or Menno Homes would be appreciated.