Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a Cambridge woman in connection to an online puppy scam.

Between April 3, 2020, and April 5, 10 victims reported that they responded to an online advertisement featuring French bulldog puppies for sale. In most instances, the victims were provided with a number that allowed them to communicate with the seller and receive images of the puppies. In order to confirm the sale, the buyer was requested to send an e-transfer to secure the puppy. When the buyer requested to see the puppies in person, the seller allegedly stated that due to current COVID-19 and physical distancing restrictions, no viewings were allowed. The victims transferred the money, but never received their puppy.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a Cambridge residence and a 24-year-old woman was charged with several fraud-related offences, police said in a release.

Police are reminding the public to #StopPauseThink prior to transferring any money. Consider the following safety tips, to prevent becoming a victim:

Confirm the legitimacy of the ad prior to sending any money.

Do not send a deposit or full payment without first seeing the animal.

Make purchases from known breeders or suppliers, or adopt a pet through rescue centers.

Trust your instincts. When in any doubt consult police or someone you trust.

If you have been a victim of a scam and suffered a financial loss, please report the incident on-line or call our non-emergency number at 519-570-9777. You can also file a report with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501 or visit them online.

SEPTEMBER 4

8:09 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Berletts and Nafziger Road in Wilmot Township for a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of a silver Toyota failed to yield to a white Dodge pickup truck that had the right of way, causing the collision. The driver of the Toyota was charged with ‘fail to yield to traffic on through highway.’ No injuries were reported.

11:00 PM | Police responded to a parking lot on Kraft Drive near Bloomingdale for a report of a fire. Upon arrival police located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen from out of region. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SEPTEMBER 5

10:06 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to an address on Line 86 in Woolwich Township for a report of an assault. The allegation was investigated and no charges will be laid.

SEPTEMBER 8

3:50 PM | Wellington County OPP, along with Guelph Wellington Paramedics Services and Mapleton Fire/Rescue responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle on Side Road 15 at Concession 14 in Mapleton Township. The operator was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed while OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) investigated the collision. The Wellington County OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.