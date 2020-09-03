Police lay charges in connection to attempted murders in Elmira

The suspect arrested in connection with a pair of stabbings and arson at an Elmira home Sunday morning now faces numerous charges.

Waterloo Regional Police on Monday formally charged Paul Bagley, 33, with two counts of attempt murder, arson, disregard for human life, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and robbery.

Bagley was arrested after turning himself in at the Wiarton detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident began when police and Woolwich firefighters were called to 16 First St. W. at 6 a.m. Sunday following the report of a fire. On arriving, police found two people suffering from stab wounds. A female victim was transported to a local hospital, while a man was taken to a hospital outside the region. The former was treated and released, while the man remains in hospital, his condition stable, police reported this afternoon.

In response to the incident, police issued a call for public assistance in tracking Bagley, who had fled in a black 2014 Audi Q5 SUV that had subsequently been involved in a collision with a pickup truck shortly thereafter. Police say the female driver of the pickup truck received minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The suspect fled that scene, ultimately turning himself in to the OPP.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Waterloo Regional Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They can be contacted at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191. Alternatively, those with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

AUGUST 27

9:21 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles at Victoria Street North and Woolwich Street South in Breslau. Both vehicles made multiple lane changes towards the curbside of the road while travelling east on Victoria Street North. One vehicle sideswiped the other, causing moderate damage to the vehicles. There were no reported injuries, and no charges were laid.

AUGUST 28

4:18 PM | A two-vehicle collision brought police to the Arthur Street roundabout near St. Jacobs. Both vehicles were travelling south on Arthur Street when one of the vehicles slowed for traffic ahead, and was subsequently struck from behind by the second vehicle. Both vehicles were severely damaged and towed from the scene. One driver was charged with ‘following too closely’ and having improper tires under the Highway Traffic Act.

AUGUST 30

5:39 PM | A two-vehicle collision occurred at King Street North and Farmers Market Road near St. Jacobs. A vehicle crossed over the northbound middle lane, striking the second vehicle’s camper trailer. There were no reported injuries. As a result of the investigation, one of the driver’s was charged with ‘careless driving.’

AUGUST 31

1:30 PM | Emergency services responded to a report of a collision on private property. The collision involved a child and an ATV. The child suffered minor injuries.

2:14 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of property damage to a statue located in the area of Synders Road West in Wilmot Township. The statue was defaced with paint. There are no suspect descriptions at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

6:25 PM | A collision involving three vehicles brought police to King Street North and Abners Lane in St. Jacobs. A vehicle was travelling south on King Street when the driver of the vehicle attempted a left turn onto Abners Lane. The turning vehicle was struck by a vehicle travelling north on King Street. The force of the collision pushed the turning vehicle into a stopped vehicle on Abners Lane. A passenger in the turning vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver of that vehicle was charged with ‘turn – not in safety.’

SEPTMEBER 1

7:20 AM | Wellington County OPP responded along with Mapleton and Perth Fire Services and Perth Paramedic Services to a serious two-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 86 at Wellington Road 10 in the Township of Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a minivan was travelling southbound on Wellington Road 10 and a tractor trailer was travelling westbound on Wellington Road 86 when the collision occurred. Wellington Road 10 is controlled by stop signs in both directions. The driver of the minivan, a 66-year-old Moorefield woman, was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries. The transport truck driver, a 65-year-old man from Woodstock, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is currently being investigated by Wellington County OPP and OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI). The roadways were closed in all directions and have since re-opened with the exception of one lane. The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of the Environment were notified. Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.