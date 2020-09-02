Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Tuckett, Debra (Debbie)
(nee King, Sweeney)

Passed away unexpectedly after a brief 2 week battle with cancer on August 30, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 69.

Preceded in death by her mother Julia King (nee Gresko), her father Donald King, and James Tuckett.

Loving mother to Jason (Shannon) and Derek (Rachel).

Cherished Gramma to Madison, Isabella, Rayne, Mackenzie and Piper.  

Dearly loved sister to Jan (Ed) McKaig, Donna Escallier and Lori Houchin.

Dear Aunt to Matt (Michelle), Mark (Tonya), Christy (Paul), Cori (Edi), Paul and Eric.  All of Debbie’s family is in Indiana, USA where she was born.

She will be deeply missed by her best friend Althea, and many other close friends.

Debra lived for her grandchildren and loved any time spent with them. Including many sleepovers, movie dates and craft times. You would always see her cheering from the sidelines of Karate events and soccer games too. She was always second because she put everyone else first. She will be deeply missed by all.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place.  A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the WWF (World Wildlife Fund) would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home).

Click here for Debra’s memorial.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Police lay charges in connection to attempted murders in Elmira

Steve KannonbySteve Kannon
August 31, 2020
499 views
Next Article

Martin, Doreen

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
September 2, 2020
10 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Stephen H. Straus

Due to the recent announcement of COVID -19. The Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life for the late…
byNik Harron
March 13, 2020
1 view
Read the full story

Martin, David J.

Peacefully passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Guelph, at the age of…
byObserver Admin
January 28, 2020
2 views
Read the full story

Melitzer, Audrey

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Pinehaven Nursing Home, Waterloo, at the age of 92.…
byObserver Admin
October 15, 2019
8 views
Read the full story

Jamieson, Irene Alberta

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary’s General Hospital,…
byNik Harron
March 16, 2020
2 views
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0