Tuckett, Debra (Debbie)

(nee King, Sweeney)

Passed away unexpectedly after a brief 2 week battle with cancer on August 30, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 69.

Preceded in death by her mother Julia King (nee Gresko), her father Donald King, and James Tuckett.

Loving mother to Jason (Shannon) and Derek (Rachel).

Cherished Gramma to Madison, Isabella, Rayne, Mackenzie and Piper.

Dearly loved sister to Jan (Ed) McKaig, Donna Escallier and Lori Houchin.

Dear Aunt to Matt (Michelle), Mark (Tonya), Christy (Paul), Cori (Edi), Paul and Eric. All of Debbie’s family is in Indiana, USA where she was born.

She will be deeply missed by her best friend Althea, and many other close friends.

Debra lived for her grandchildren and loved any time spent with them. Including many sleepovers, movie dates and craft times. You would always see her cheering from the sidelines of Karate events and soccer games too. She was always second because she put everyone else first. She will be deeply missed by all.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the WWF (World Wildlife Fund) would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home).

