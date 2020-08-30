Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Police search for man in connection with attempted murders, arson in Elmira

Steve KannonbySteve Kannon
August 30, 2020
Police are searching for a man after following an attempted murder and arson in Elmira early this morning.

Paul Bagley

Paul Bagley, 33, is wanted in connection with an incident at a residence at 16 First St. W., where police responding to a fire call at about 6 a.m. found two people suffering from serious injuries. Both were transported to hospital.

Waterloo Regional Police report Bagley was last seen driving a black 2014 Audi Q5 SUV with Ontario licence plate AJAM670 in the area of Wellington Road 8 near Drayton. The vehicle may have front-end damage as a result of an earlier collision.

Bagley, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should not approach him, but call 911 immediately, police advise.

Black 2014 Audi Q5 SUV

Police are encouraging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity, noting the individuals involved in the incident are known to each other.

There will be an increased police presence in the area of First Street throughout the day, as the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

