Police arrest man in connection with attempted murders, arson in Elmira

Police have apprehended the man wanted for a pair of attempted murders and arson in Elmira this morning.

Paul Bagley, 33, was arrested without incident by Ontario Provincial Police shortly after 2 p.m.

Waterloo Regional Police had issued a bulletin noting the suspect had fled from the scene in a black 2014 Audi Q5 SUV, possibly with front-end damage sustained following the incident.

Police and firefighters were called to 16 First St. W. about 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Once inside, they found two people who had sustained stab wounds from an edged weapon. A female was transported to a local hospital, while a male victim was taken to an out-of-region hospital, said Cst. Ashley Dietrich this afternoon at a briefing near the scene.

Police believe the suspect and the victims were known to each other, but are releasing few details at this point.

“It’s still a very active investigation … it’s still in its infancy,” she said Sunday afternoon.

Dietrich said more information about the suspect, his arrest and the charges he faces are expected on Monday, adding police are not looking for any other suspects and there’s no further risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.