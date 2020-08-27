Wearing #Woolwichproud

When COVID-19 hit, Woolwich Community Services (WCS) created the Woolwich Residents Support Fund (WRSF) to help those in need of assistance due to the events that unfolded during the pandemic. The one-time support for residents has helped many community members through this difficult time, and there are plans to continue the fund once the pandemic is over.

To bolster the WRSF, the Township of Woolwich has come up with a fashionable idea to raise money and give residents a new style.

Since last week, the township has been selling t-shirts in support of the WRSF. The project has been in the works for about three months, with staff approving the design and slogan that would emblazon the shirts. The #Woolwichproud shirts are not only helping residents support their neighbours by adding to the fund, they’re showing community spirit and solidarity through what has been the most trying time in modern history.

“Woolwich Township, not just the township office or the people who work for the township… we’re very proud of our community. If there’s any way that we can help somebody in our community that has struggled as a part of the pandemic, then it’s our obligation to help and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Rae Ann Bauman, a technical and administrative assistant with the township’s building section. “We want[ed] to keep it very simple and [made] something that people will use, and our hope is that as people purchase the shirts and start wearing them that they’ll start taking pictures and using the hashtag. [Hopefully by doing this they will] build up some publicity around it, because it is a very cool shirt.”

Bauman says the health and wellness committee came up with the initiative as a way to help with COVID-19. They decided to run with the idea, and three months’ work was done to get the shirts created. Eventually after discussions with the committee of the whole, the slogan which would be used was chosen and inventory was brought in so sales could begin.

Shirts are now available for the foreseeable future at three locations: the administration office (24 Church St. W, Elmira), Fat Sparrow Group (1396 King St. N, St. Jacobs), and the Elmira Farmers’ Market, held on Saturdays in the parking lot behind the township office.

Shirts for adults cost $20, while youth sizes are $15.

More information can be acquired by contacting Bauman at rbauman@woolwich.ca.