Elmira company warns of potential scam, police investigating

Waterloo Regional Police have been notified of a potential scam in which an individual posing as an employee of Elmira’s RPM Construction is attempting to gain access to people’s homes.

The company last week posted an alert online, noting it had become aware that a woman in her 50s wearing and RPM Construction shirt and accompanied by a man in a white car had been going door to door claiming to be employed by the company. They are asking to enter the house and check for mould in the attic.

“Do not let them enter call the police, we have contacted the police department to make them aware of the situation we apologize for this and are not sure how this individual gained possession of our company clothing,” the company said in its online posting.

The case is currently under investigation by Waterloo Regional Police Services.

AUGUST 18

4:12 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of South Field Drive and Union Street in Elmira for a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of a white utility van was travelling west on South Field Drive when it was struck by a black sedan travelling south on Union Street. The driver of the black sedan stopped at the stop sign, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The driver was charged with ‘fail to yield to traffic on a through highway.’ No injuries were sustained.

8:26 PM | Police responded to the area of Kramp Road and Victoria Street North near Breslau for a report of a disturbance. The complainant advised that they observed two individuals involved in a physical altercation. Upon arrival, police did not locate any individuals matching the description. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

AUGUST 20

3:18 PM | A single-vehicle collision brought police to Church Street and Robb Road in Elmira. The driver of a red Nissan was travelling east on Church Street when they struck the center median. The collision caused moderate damage to the vehicle. The driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’ No injuries were reported.

AUGUST 21

11:39 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Hopewell Creek Road in Woolwich Township for a single-vehicle collision. The driver of a Ford Focus was travelling on Hopewell Creek Road, attempting to pass another vehicle, when they lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled over in the ditch. The collision caused extensive damage to the vehicle, though no one was injured. The driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

AUGUST 23

2:20 PM | Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Arthur Street and Listowel Road in Elmira. The driver of a black Acura was exiting from a private drive and travelling east on Listowel Road when they struck a silver Chevrolet pickup truck that was travelling east on Listowel Road. The driver of the black Acura was charged with ‘fail to yield from private drive.’ No injuries were reported.

AUGUST 25

2:32 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Listowel Road west of Elmira for a collision involving a white GMC pickup truck and a herd of horses. The driver of the truck was travelling north on Listowel Road when a herd of horses ran across the roadway. One horse was euthanized at the scene as a result of the collision. The driver sustained minor injuries, and the vehicle sustained extensive damage.