The Maryhill Historical Society is alive and well. Although most of their celebrations have had to be cancelled they still meet monthly via ZOOM. All committees are busy carrying on as best they can.

COMMITTEE REPORTS:

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY

During the past months research was done for Larry Stephens (Ariss), Brenda Bower (Weiler / Steffler), Leslie Chapman (Moyer) David Schefter (Schefter), Denise Stemmler (Seblefski), Lorrie Snider (Weiss), Cara-Mae Hackett (Haus/Schoeffter), Jenn McCann (Fach) Maxine Hummel (Van Mierlo), Hilara Alberico (Bruder), Fred Addis (Adis), Sandra King (Spitzig) Pat Weiler (Bitschy), Helene Kain (Weiler ), Diane MacLachlan (Bauman ), Meghan Luis (Scheuermann / Uhrig / Braun / Brown), Mary Ellen Harnack (Reinhart / Yantz / Harnack), Donald Fritz (Laurent Roth / August Frank), Jerry Goetz (Goetz), Bobby Miller Reynolds (Dettenberger), Nick Norcott (Kieffer), Susan McArthur (Frank / Franck).

Members attended the Wilmot Heritage in New Dundee on Saturday Feb. 22nd with the theme Places of Worship.

Helped was given to Bob Wideen for his Soufflenheim Genealogical website and helped Dominy Williams – Church Archivist for Hamilton Diocese to update the St. Boniface parish information.

Consecration for St. Boniface Church took place “On 10 November 1878 the new St. Boniface Church was blessed and officially opened.” This is the present church.

BIRTHDAY CLUB 9 Birthday cards were sent in August. 9 8 people are on the 80+ Birthday List.

CHURCH

10 deaths had taken place since February and 3 baptisms.

Info has been received on William Tutte who is buried in the Winterbourne Cemetery. He made a brilliant and fundamental advance of the Lorenz cipher, a major Nazi German cipher system which was used for top-secret communications within the Wehrmacht High Command. He had lived in West Montrose.

COMMUNITY

Members had attended a Woolwich Township meeting for Heritage Sites.

MEMBERSHIP

We have 293 Member households of those 166 receive emails

PROGRAM

Still hoping to have some programs going but will take one day at a time.

PUBLICATIONS

The newsletter was recently sent out and work is progressing well on the next newsletter.

RESOURCE CENTRE

Snow had been shoveled during the winter months and the flowerbeds are now continuing to be looked after. Although Canada Day had not been celebrated the Historical House had been decorated outside. The display for Wilmot Heritage Day has been set up in the Historical House. Paper information had been received from former presidents and they have all be gone through. A picture has been received of the Martin Weiler family. Publications continued to be purchased by members.

A CD has been received on the Erland Lee Home Museum – Federated Women’s Institute of Ontario

SCHOOL

On May 14th the Township of Woolwich was going to make a formal presentation to St. Boniface School with a plaque designating the old part of the building as a heritage site. Unfortunately this did not happen.

Have received St. Boniface School pictures from 2018 – 2019 & 2019-2020 also the school year book for 2019-2020. Also received was a Shantz Station school picture from 1945 and 2 Winterbourne School pictures from 1951.

WAYSIDE CROSSES

These continue to be looked after.

WEBSITE CO-ORDINATOR

Updates are continually being done. The Facebook page has seen many people connected to Maryhill joining.