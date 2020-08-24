Twin Oaks Nursing Home

It was a beautiful sunny day with just the right amount of breeze on Friday, August 14th for the residents of Twin Oaks to enjoy a serenade by James Skarnikat on the patio of the Nursing Home. Activity Directors Katie Kemp and Shane Barbato are always busy keeping the residents engaged and busy with exercises, games, trivia, bingo and getting outside in the nice weather as much as possible. They have had several patio visits with entertainment and of course with the individual residents family members.