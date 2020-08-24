Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest

Twin Oaks Nursing Home

AvatarbyDiane Strickler
August 24, 2020
14 views
1 minute read
Activity Director Katie Kemp in her mask and face shield with one of the residents
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

It was a beautiful sunny day with just the right amount of breeze on Friday, August 14th for the residents of Twin Oaks to enjoy a serenade by James Skarnikat on the patio of the Nursing Home. Activity Directors Katie Kemp and Shane Barbato are always busy keeping the residents engaged and busy with exercises, games, trivia, bingo and getting outside in the nice weather as much as possible. They have had several patio visits with entertainment and of course with the individual residents family members.  

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Tracking system changes see small uptick in COVID cases in region

Damon MacLeanbyDamon MacLean
August 20, 2020
39 views
Next Article

Metzger, John B.

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
August 24, 2020
14 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Quilting for a cause

Doing something for others! This what the ladies of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute did at their meeting on…
byDiane Strickler
October 6, 2016
4 views
Read the full story

New Horizons

David Marskell was the guest speaker at the New Horizon’s session on Thursday October 11th. His topic was…
byDiane Strickler
October 16, 2018
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0