Twin Oaks Nursing Home

It was a beautiful sunny day with just the right amount of breeze on Friday, August 14th for the residents of Twin Oaks to enjoy a serenade by James Skarnikat on the patio of the Nursing Home. Activity Directors Katie Kemp and Shane Barbato are always busy keeping the residents engaged and busy with exercises, games, trivia, bingo and getting outside in the nice weather as much as possible. They have had several patio visits with entertainment and of course with the individual residents family members.
Related Posts
Quilting for a cause
Doing something for others! This what the ladies of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute did at their meeting on…
October 6, 2016
4 views
Historical Society meeting
The monthly meeting of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community was held on Monday, September…
September 27, 2018
1 view
School Historical Society Tour
The Historical Society was pleased to have the students of St. Boniface School visit on Thursday, December 12th.…
December 17, 2019
1 view
New Horizons
David Marskell was the guest speaker at the New Horizon’s session on Thursday October 11th. His topic was…
October 16, 2018