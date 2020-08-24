Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 at Red Deer Hospital, AB at the age of 77. Loving father of Lavina Stewart and Theresa Kvatum. Dear grandpa of seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Survived by his siblings Abner and Eleanor, Edward and Gayle, Isaac and Mary, David and Marjorie, Amsey and Eileen, Almeda and Abner Martin, Ellen and David Krahn. Predeceased by his parents John H. and Lovina (Bowman) Metzger. A funeral service took place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Stettler Funeral Home, Stettler, AB and will be available to view online.
Related Posts
Heintz, Eileen
Passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at…
November 28, 2019
2 views
Walter, Francis Joseph (Frank)
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of…
November 12, 2019
2 views
Geddes, Vida Elaine
Born February 2, 1923 Passed April 7, 2020 Vida was born in Woolwich Township, Waterloo, the daughter of…
April 16, 2020
1 view
Stella Marie Girardi (nee Meechan/Kerr)
December 30, 1948 – May 15, 2020 We have lost our beloved Stella. Loving soul-mate to Dan Girardi.…
May 15, 2020
6 views