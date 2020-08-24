Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 at Red Deer Hospital, AB at the age of 77. Loving father of Lavina Stewart and Theresa Kvatum. Dear grandpa of seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Survived by his siblings Abner and Eleanor, Edward and Gayle, Isaac and Mary, David and Marjorie, Amsey and Eileen, Almeda and Abner Martin, Ellen and David Krahn. Predeceased by his parents John H. and Lovina (Bowman) Metzger. A funeral service took place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Stettler Funeral Home, Stettler, AB and will be available to view online.

Stettler Funeral Home

