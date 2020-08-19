Gingrich: Ms. Elizabeth

Elizabeth M Gingrich passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday August 16, 2020 in her 56th year.



Daughter of Minerva Gingrich, sister to Naomi (Orvie) Bauman, Erla (Mervin) Martin, Saloma and Susannah all of RR#1 Wroxeter. Amsey (Mary Ann)Gingrich of RR#1 WIngham. Magdalena (Eli) Bowman of RR#3 Holyrood. David (Esther) Gingrich of RR#1 Holyrood. Elias (Sarah) Gingrich of RR#5 Lindsay, Alvin (Blendina) Gingrich of RR#2 West Montrose.

Predeceased by her father Urias M Gingrich.



Private viewing at the home of Elias S Weber 90715 Belmore Line RR#1 Wroxeter on Wednesday August 19th from 8:30- 11:00 AM EST, 1:30-4:00 PM EST and 5-6 PM EST.

Private Funeral Services at 90715 Belmore Line on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST and thence to the Wroxeter Orthodox Mennonite Meeting House for further private services and burial.



Arrangements entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home.