Gingrich, Susannah

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her residence, RR 1, Elmira at the age of 97. Wife of the late Seranus Gingrich (2006). Mother of Lydia and Daniel Brubacher, Cleason and Esther Gingrich, Elvina and Aden Bearinger. Grandmother of 21 grandchildren, 118 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Susannah was the last surviving member of the Moses G. Weber family. Predeceased by her parents Moses and Sarah Weber, six brothers, three sisters, and three great-grandchildren. Visitation was held at the home of Aden Bearinger, RR 1, Elmira, on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. A family service took place on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. then to Conestogo Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

Dresinger Funeral Home

