Diefenbacher, Elvina

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Lorne Diefenbacher (2013). Loving mother of Douglas and Dianne of Moorefield, Lloyd and Joyce of Drayton, Shirley and Kenneth Wideman of Fordwich, Steven and Valerie of Kingwood, and Marvin and Judy of Drayton. Loved grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Amzi and Erla Wideman and Menno and Florence Wideman, and sister-in-law of Edward and Gladys Diefenbacher, Walter and Florence Martin, Elaine Frey, Earl and Esther Diefenbacher, and Doris Mackenzie. Predeceased by her parents Manassah and Lucinda Wideman, stepmother MaryAnn Martin Wideman, grandson Tyson Diefenbacher, sisters-in-law Eileen Wideman, Aleda Diefenbacher, and Vera Bowman, and brother-in-law Abner Bowman. A drive-by viewing took place on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Elmira Mennonite Meeting House. Private interment was held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Elmira Mennonite Cemetery, then to Goshen Mennonite Meeting House for a private family service by invitation. The family wishes to thank the staff at Barnswallow Place for their kind and compassionate care.

