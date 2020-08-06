Waterloo Regional Police issue annual backpack challenge

Waterloo Regional Police are again challenging the community to take part in their third annual backpack challenge.

The challenge encourages all residents of Waterloo Region to purchase new backpacks, lunch bags, school supplies, or gift cards to be donated to children in need. This year, we are also encouraging people to donate cloth masks for children.

Close to 2,500 backpacks have been collected during the past two years, along with thousands of dollars in gifts cards and school supplies. They have been donated to youth organizations and children in Waterloo Region to ensure they have an exciting back-to-school experience.

“2020 is a year like no other,” said Chief Bryan Larkin in a release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things, but what hasn’t changed is that people are still in need in our community. We want to do our part to ensure every child in Waterloo Region goes back to school feeling confident, excited, and proud.”

The backpack challenge will run until August 21. All donations will be delivered to community organizations throughout Waterloo Region.

Donations can be dropped off at designated spots at Police Headquarters, located at 200 Maple Grove Road in Cambridge, or at any police division:

North Division, 45 Columbia Street East, Waterloo

Central Division, 134 Frederick Street, Kitchener

South Division, 176 Hespeler Road, Cambridge

Rural Division, 13 Industrial Drive, Elmira

If you would like to arrange a date to drop off a donation, or if you would like more information, please contact Cherri Greeno at Cherri.Greeno@wrps.on.ca or 519-570-9777 ext. 8773, or 519-498-9954.

JULY 29

4:08 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the on Union Street in Elmira. The driver lost control of their vehicle, crossed over the centre line, struck a tree, and then continued down a hill before striking a building and causing significant property damage. There were only minor injuries to the driver. A 30-year-old Waterloo man was charged with ‘careless driving.’

JULY 30

2:54 AM | Police were called to a farm property on Line 86 in Woolwich Township for an abandoned vehicle. Police located the vehicle, and after investigation, located two individuals who were attempting to steal chickens from the farm. A 36-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Waterloo, were arrested and charged with ‘break and enter – commit an indictable offence.’

10:15 AM Police responded a King Street, St. Jacobs location following a report of someone with a weapon. The investigation found the individual did not have a weapon, and the call was deemed unfounded.

7:00 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision at a golf course on Wellington Road 19 in Centre Wellington Township. The driver of a grey van was driving aggressively in the area and lost control of the vehicle, which went through a ditch and came to rest in the sand trap on a golf course. Witnesses reported the driver fleeing the scene on foot. Uniform officers set up containment and searched the area with the assistance of the Wellington County OPP Canine Unit, and the Emergency Response Team (ERT). The suspect was arrested without incident after the canine unit tracked to a nearby cornfield. A 27-year-old Guelph man was charged with ‘dangerous operation of a motor vehicle’ and ‘failing to stop at the scene of accident.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on October 6.

JULY 31

3:28 PM | Waterloo Region Police joined other emergency workers at a fire on New Jerusalem Road near Elmira. Roadways in the area were closed for several hours. Damage is estimated at more than $1 million.

5:01 PM | Police were called to a store on Arthur Street South in Elmira for a report of a shoplifting incident. As a result of the investigation, the stolen product was returned to the store. An Elmira woman has also been trespassing. There were no charges at the request of store staff.

AUGUST 1

12:06 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a Sawmill Road, Woolwich Township address for a report of property damage. The investigation is ongoing.

3:44 PM | Emergency crews responded to a report of a fire in the area of Sandhills Road in Wilmot Township. A baler caught on fire while in use. The baler was destroyed, but there was no other property damaged, and no reports of physical injuries.