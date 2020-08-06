Huehn, Howard Ritz

At the age of 98, Howard passed away peacefully at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood, Ontario on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Howard is survived by his two children Anita Welker (Peter) and Terry Huehn (Grace Aitcheson). He also leaves behind five grandchildren Chris Welker (Stephanie), Steven Welker (Jessica), Brandon Huehn (Kelee), Meghan Huehn, Nikki Aitcheson-Huehn and five great-grandchildren Emilia Welker, Griffin Welker, Aria Huehn, Evan Welker, and Everly Huehn.

Predeceased by his wife Corey and twin sisters Helen and Erla Huehn.

Howard was born on March 11, 1922 in Heidelberg, Ontario to Edwin and Anna (Ritz) Huehn. He was the youngest of three children. Howard grew up and spent most of his life in Heidelberg. Howard developed his entrepreneurial spirit early in life working with his father at the family owned Heidelberg General Store.

He served Canada proudly in WWII as part of the Algonquin Regiment. While serving overseas, he met his wife Corey Christiaan and was married in The Hague, Netherlands on December 22, 1945. After the war, Howard returned home to Heidelberg, Ontario to raise his family.

Howard was a successful businessman. He owned and managed the Heidelberg General Store for many years, was Postmaster for Heidelberg, and was one of the first Home Hardware Dealers in Canada. Howard experienced great success in real estate, including the development of Alt Heidelberg Estates, as well as other projects. He was also a licensed funeral director prior to leaving for war.

Howard enjoyed travelling, especially to Florida and Wasaga Beach. In his later years, he enjoyed the simple pleasures of a Tim Hortons coffee and a sour cream glazed doughnut, coffee cake from Norris Bakery, and playing his piano.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff and doctors at Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood, as well as all of the nurses and PSWs that provided homecare to Howard.

Howard’s family will be holding a private memorial to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle or through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo or 519-745-8445.