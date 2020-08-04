Weber, Urias B.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 88. Urias “UB” was the beloved husband for 54 years of the late Edna (Sauder) Weber (2008). Forever remembered by his family. Loving father of Ray (Barbara) Weber of Winterbourne and Carolyn Weber (Steve) of Guelph. Cherished grandfather of Daniel (Sharlene “Charlie”), Elizabeth (Jeff), Lindsey (James), Illisha, and Vanessa, and seven great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Amsey (Ruby) Weber and Isaiah “Ike” (Avis) Weber, and brother-in-law of Sally Weber. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Judith (Bowman) Weber and brothers Enos “Pete” (Helen) Weber and Israel “Isey” Weber. UB farmed the family farm in Wellesley Township and owned Weber Farm Services. During his lifetime, he was an active member of Elmira Ev. Missionary Church and was involved in 31 different mission trips, many with Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed golfing, travelling, and entertaining, both here and in Florida. Public visitation was held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A private family graveside service has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the staff at Barnswallow Place (Robin’s Grove), Chartwell Elmira Retirement Residence, and Grand River Hospital (8B) for their kind and compassionate care.

