Martin, Ibra B.





With heavy hearts we announce that Ibra B. Martin peacefully went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Trinity Village LTC, Kitchener, at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of Catherine Elizabeth (Norris) Martin. Deeply loved father of Deborah (Gavin) Dookram, Peter Dean (Karen) Martin, Denise Martin, and Paul (Ann) Martin. Treasured Grandpa of Destiny (Andrew) Dookram, Bethany (Connor) Dookram, Benjamin Dookram, Haleigh (Samuel) Magarin, Katelyn (Devon) Martin, Tyler Martin, Andrew Martin, and Emily Martin. Loving Great-Grandpa of Ava McTaggart and Leela Dookram. Dear brother of Erla Buehler and Bert (Rita) Martin, and brother-in-law of Angus Martin. Predeceased by parents Eli B. and Hannah (Bearinger) Martin, brother Robert Martin, sisters Elmeda Martin-Baker and Florence Martin, sister-in-law Alice Martin, and brothers-in-law Samuel Martin and Mel Buehler.

During his life he had many adventures; a cattle boat to Greece, working out west with the railroad, driving truck all over Ontario, then the challenge of starting his own business “Ibra B. Martin Trenching & Excavating”. He was a hard worker, working from morning until night, out of devotion to provide for his family. Dad left a legacy of love, laughing and teasing; he lived simply and loved easily. He was a man of few words but spoke truthfully to all he met. He enjoyed playing in the St. Jacobs Crokinole Club since joining in 1959, teaching his children and their spouses, and grandchildren how to play, always encouraging, “Try again” or “Get a 20”.

Dad shared his Christian values with his family; prayer, fellowship and constantly reminding us of his love. Dad made time for us, always listening when we sought his counsel. He also showed us the love of the Almighty God, and that we could talk to our Heavenly Father in the same way, knowing we were loved and accepted. Even when we slipped up on our paths in life, Dad would quietly remind us of the value of church and prayer. He loved to sing hymns in his church choir and would have us learn songs on the piano to sing along. Our dad always had a welcoming smile, a “Hello” or “Goodbye” wave, and a “Thanks for coming” phrase. These kind gestures will always have a special meaning to us, never to be forgotten.

Ibra will be laid to rest in the Elora Cemetery. A private service will be held for immediate family and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In Ibra’s memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or MCC (Mennonite Relief).

Dad, we will miss you so deeply. You are free of all pain and you will “Dwell in the House of the Lord Forever”.

“Ich Liebe Dich” Dad

Dreisinger Funeral Home