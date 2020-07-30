Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
25-year-old man drowns at Snyder’s Flats Conservation Area

The body of a 25-year-old man was pulled from the water at Snyder’s Flats conservation area Wednesday morning. Woolwich firefighters assisted with the recovery efforts. Police say the death has been labelled accidental or misadventure. The fatality follows an earlier incident in which a nine-year-old girl later died in hospital after being pulled from the water at the same location, despite warnings from Grand River Conservation Authority not to swim at the park.

Damon MacLean
Damon MacLean
Damon MacLean is a recent graduate of the Loyalist College photography and journalism program.
Previous Article

The kids of summer

Damon MacLean
July 30, 2020
