25-year-old man drowns at Snyder’s Flats Conservation Area

The body of a 25-year-old man was pulled from the water at Snyder’s Flats conservation area Wednesday morning. Woolwich firefighters assisted with the recovery efforts. Police say the death has been labelled accidental or misadventure. The fatality follows an earlier incident in which a nine-year-old girl later died in hospital after being pulled from the water at the same location, despite warnings from Grand River Conservation Authority not to swim at the park.
