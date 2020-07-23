Regional police go green with launch of hybrid vehicle pilot project

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is set to launch its first hybrid cruisers as it moves towards green technologies.

WRPS purchased eight 2020 Ford police interceptor utility hybrid vehicles as part of a pilot project.

“Our investment in hybrid cruisers will not only benefit our environment, but will have a valuable impact on cost savings,” said Chief Bryan Larkin in a release. “Hybrid vehicle technology will allow us to reduce idling time and, in tandem with the launch of our new idling policy, we aim to reduce idling by our members across the service using gas powered vehicles.”

So far, three of the hybrid cruisers have been deployed to Central, North and South divisions.

The hybrid cruisers are estimated to save approximately $4,000 per year in fuel costs.

The new hybrid cruisers and idling policy are just some of the initiatives being reviewed by the WRPS Green Team.

JULY 14

5:10 PM | Police received a report of property damage at a Woolwich Street, Breslau location. The complainant advised that the passenger-side windows on their minivan were damaged at some point. No suspect information was obtained.

JULY 15

11:28 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Berlett’s Road in Wilmot Township for reports of gunshots. The complainant reported hearing several shots in succession. Officers checked the area and were unable to confirm the origin of the sounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.

JULY 16

8:21 AM | Police responded to the area of Green Warbler Crescent and Whippoorwill Drive in Elmira for a single-vehicle collision. The driver of a black GMC pickup truck was travelling east on Whippoorwill Drive when it struck a deer. The driver sustained minor injuries.

12:12 PM | The Waterloo Regional Police Service responded to a three-vehicle collision on Arthur Street South, near Industrial Drive in Elmira. An SUV and a transport truck collided with a minivan. The occupants of the SUV and transport truck were not injured. The driver of the minivan, a 46-year-old Kitchener woman, was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. Five children, all under the age of 16, were transported to a local hospital for medical assessments. The investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending. Any witnesses are asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:30 PM | Members of the Wellington County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Grey-Bruce CSCU, the West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and uniform officers executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at an address on Wellington Road 32 near Highway 7 in Guelph/Eramosa Township. During the execution of the search warrant, a clandestine synthetic drug laboratory was discovered within the residence. As a result of the search warrant, a quantity of illicit drugs in various stages of completeness including a bulk amount of finished product, trafficking materials and four firearms were seized. Stolen property was also located during the search. A 50-year-old Guelph/Eramosa man faces numerous charges, including ‘produce a controlled substance – methamphetamine,’ ‘possession of property obtained by a crime’ and three counts of ‘careless storage of a firearm.’ He was held for a bail hearing.

JULY 17

1:27 PM | Police responded to Line 86 in Woolwich Township for a report of a single-vehicle collision. The driver of a black Toyota was travelling west on Line 86 when they lost control and the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled onto its side. The driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

3:15 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a theft report from a resident of Second Street, Elmira. The complainant advised that their bike was stolen approximately two weeks prior. No suspect information was obtained.

8:53 PM | Police responded to the area of Woolwich and Fountain streets in Breslau for reports of an assault. A group of individuals were gathered near the quarry when a physical altercation ensued between two males. One male sustained injuries. As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old man was charged with ‘assault with a weapon,’ ‘mischief under $5000,’ and ‘breach of probation.’

10:46 PM | The driver of a minivan was travelling on Manser Road in Wellesley Township when they struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:09 PM | A single-vehicle collision brought regional police to Hutchison Road and Lobsinger Line in Crosshill. The driver of a truck was travelling on Hutchison Road when they struck a deer. No injuries were sustained.

JULY 18

1:30 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a protest at a mink farm in the area of Berlett’s Road in Wilmot Township.

JULY 20

9:21 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of New Jerusalem Road in Woolwich for a single-vehicle collision. The driver of a white Mazda was travelling north on New Jerusalem Road when they lost control in efforts to avoid a road-closed sign. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence. No injuries were reported.

3:33 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a theft report. The complainant advised that his bike was stolen from a bike rack located on Industrial Drive in Elmira. The investigation is ongoing.

10:48 PM | A single-vehicle collision brought police to South Field Drive in Elmira. The driver of grey GMC pickup truck was travelling on South Field Drive when their vehicle left the roadway and struck two hydro poles. As a result of the collision, one of the hydro poles caught on fire. The driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’