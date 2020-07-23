Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Most Recent Editions
Located in Elmira
Connect With Us

519-669-5790 | 1-888-966-5942

20-B Arthur Street North Elmira, Ontario, Canada N3B1Z9
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Breslau apartment project looks to Nov. 1 occupancy

Damon MacLeanbyDamon MacLean
July 23, 2020
22 views
2 minute read
Joseph’s Place is now under construction adjacent to Breslau Mennonite Church, which started the project. [Damon Maclean]
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

A four-storey apartment building adjacent to Breslau Mennonite Church is at the construction stage where applications are now being taken for November 1 occupancy.

The building has been named Joseph’s Place in honour of Joseph Hagey, an early pioneer in the area with connections to the church, which started the project, selling a portion of its land to Reid Heritage Properties.

The project was brought to council in 2018 with the idea of providing housing for seniors, including members of the church. It met with much opposition from neighbours, but was ultimately approved by the township.

“Originally, it was only open to members of the church, kind of giving them that first opportunity to call it home, and then whatever was left [went to] the rental market,” said Adam Kitchener of UNLIMITED Residential Living, which is providing property management services to the site.

He notes Reid’s Heritage Properties worked closely with the church and wider community to ensure the project was seen in a positive light.

“We wanted to show the neighborhood what it was all about, that this isn’t just any other property. We are building this with longevity in mind, and it’s something that town can be proud of. Working with the Mennonites, they can [know] they’ve partnered with a very strong local developer that has very good attention to detail.”

The 78-unit building will offer 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units, with rents starting at $1,650. UNLIMITED touts the building as offering a high-caliber living environment for those looking to be on the outskirts of Kitchener and live in a more rural environment.

A move-in date of November 1 has been set, which could see a large influx into the already growing neighbourhood, Kitchener said.

“You’re living in a small town – it’s easy living, it’s worry-free living, but it’s not out in the middle of nowhere, you’re still accessible to…  Kitchener Waterloo, you’re literally around the corner from the airport. So, it’s got all of the advantages of living in a large town, but you’re getting the benefits of living in a small town. So, it’s really the best of both worlds, when you think about it,” he enthused.

Breslau Mennonite Church’s parking lot is currently filled with construction vehicles, a juxtaposition to the once quiet nature of the area, said pastor Eleanor Epp-Stobbe.

“The church has had a vision to support older adults that want to continue to live in their community. That has been something we’ve been committed to for a couple of decades. We are hopeful that Joseph’s Place will support that vision,” she said, noting the positive relationship between the church and the apartment project.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Damon MacLean
Author
Damon MacLean
Damon MacLean is a recent graduate of the Loyalist College photography and journalism program.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Waterloo org running pilot survey to get feedback from youth

Sean HeegerbySean Heeger
July 23, 2020
13 views
Next Article

Titans coach remains optimistic NBL action will resume

Damon MacLeanbyDamon MacLean
July 23, 2020
7 views
Related Posts

The Observer is open, but our office will remain closed to the public.

We appreciate contact being made by phone, email or through this website. Thank you.

observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Joe Merlihan
Publisher

About Merlihan
Contact: 519-669-5790 Ext 107

Joe Merlihan serves as The Observer’s Publisher. He has been at the helm since inception in 1996.

Email JOE

Donna Rudy
Sales Manager

About Rudy
Contact: 519-669-5790 Ext 104

Donna Rudy is The Observer’s Advertising Manager. Have questions about advertising? Want to book and ad? Need more information? Donna is here to make working with us easy.

Email DONNA

Steve Kannon
Editor

Steve Kannon

About Kannon
519-669-5790 Ext 103

Steve Kannon has been a newspaper Editor for more than two decades. Looking for coverage in The Observer? Call Steve.

Email STEVE

Damon MacLean
Reporter | Photographer

About MacLean
519-669-5790 Ext 101

Damon Maclean is a reporter/photographer at the Woolwich Observer in Elmira. He is super talented with camera gear and interested to hear about the great community stories you have to tell. Reach out to Damon!

Email DAMON

Sean Heeger
Reporter | Photographer

About Heeger
519-669-5790 Ext 102

Sean Heeger is a journalist and photographer with the Observer. Do you have a story you think the community needs to know about? Connect with Sean!

Email SEAN

Patrick Merlihan
Print | Web Manager

About Merlihan
519-669-5790 Ext 105

Patrick Merlihan looks after the design in both print and online. We strive to exceed expectations in all aspects of marketing designs. If you have any print or online issues … call Patrick!

Email PATRICK

Cassandra Merlihan
Graphic Designer

About Cassandra
519-669-5790 Ext 109

Cassandra Merlihan graduated with a Fine Arts degree from the University of Waterloo in 2020. Cassandra has been working part-time at The Observer designing ads and page layouts for the last couple of years and learning the trade. She’s looking forward to turning your ideas into elegant, effective advertising.

Email CASSANDRA

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0