CLAYFIELD AVE, WATERLOO, ON Canada

Observer Admin
July 22, 2020
1 minute read
Crime of the Week: July 20, 2020 Case#: 1733

Offence: Suspicious Person Date: June 22, 2020

Police received a report of a male looking through a window of a residence 

On Sunday, June 21, 2020 at approximately 11 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a male looking through a window of a residence on Clayfield Avenue in Waterloo. The male fled on foot towards Albert Street in Waterloo.
 
He is described as white, bald, in his late 20s to early 30s, six feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a dark tank top, dark shorts, and a dark colored baseball cap with a flat brim.

Observer Admin
Author
Observer Admin
ObserverXtra Website Administrator.
