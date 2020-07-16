22.4 C
Elmira
Thursday, July 16, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Woman airlifted from scene following collision in Elmira

Damon MacLean
By Damon MacLean
3131
0

A 46-year-old Kitchener woman was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Elmira.

The woman was the driver of a Toyota minivan that collided head-on with a Volkswagen SUV on Arthur Street north of Oriole Parkway. Police report that she suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury that saw her transported by air ambulance to a hospital out of the region. Her condition was listed as stable.

Five children in the van were transported to a local hospital, though there was no report of injuries.

Arthur Street was closed for several hours between Whippoorwill Drive and Oriole Parkway. Waterloo Regional Police remain on scene, and the collision is under investigation.

Previous articleWork on the new Hwy. 7 to resume in 2021

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereDamon MacLean - 0

An amateur historian’s take on Mennonite communities

With a little more time on his hands, Terry Daynard started looking into the Mennonite and Amish history of the area around his Guelph/Eramosa Township farm. That soon turned into a full-blown...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Business Ventures

Hockey at the core of new venture founded by merger

Damon MacLean - 0
Woolwich Township is fairly small and the hockey community there is a tight-knit group, so it was only natural that the owners...
Get the full story ...
Music

Local musician puts debut album on hold due to coronavirus

Damon MacLean - 0
After a successful GoFundMe campaign, it seemed like nothing could interfere with the launch of Waterloo musician JP Sunga’s debut release –...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

When coffee is more than just a beverage

Sean Heeger - 0
Africa holds a special place in Twila Erb’s heart. The Elmira woman went there in 2014, spending two years doing volunteer work...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Police Report

New initiative takes aim at cybercrime

Observer Admin - 0
A report released this week, Advancing a Cybersecure Canada, found that 57 per cent of Canadians reported being the victim of a...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Four-way stop OK’d to improve safety at Wellesley intersection

Sean Heeger - 0
A four-way stop is planned for the intersection of Queens Bush and Nafziger roads in Wellesley, township council citing safety concerns last...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

WRPS to host Special Olympics Ontario 2020 Virtual Games

Observer Admin - 0
In the wake of the cancellation of the Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Spring Games due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Waterloo Regional Police...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Elmira Pentecostal Assembly puts a twist on their classic car show

Sean Heeger - 0
Car shows – from large formal events to drop-in gatherings in a neighbourhood parking lot – are a staple of summertime living....
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Work on the new Hwy. 7 to resume in 2021

St. Jacobs BIA seeing recovery in village as economy reopens

Region moves into stage 3 of province’s reopening plan