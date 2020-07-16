Woman airlifted from scene following collision in Elmira

A 46-year-old Kitchener woman was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Elmira.

The woman was the driver of a Toyota minivan that collided head-on with a Volkswagen SUV on Arthur Street north of Oriole Parkway. Police report that she suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury that saw her transported by air ambulance to a hospital out of the region. Her condition was listed as stable.

Five children in the van were transported to a local hospital, though there was no report of injuries.

Arthur Street was closed for several hours between Whippoorwill Drive and Oriole Parkway. Waterloo Regional Police remain on scene, and the collision is under investigation.