New initiative takes aim at cybercrime

A report released this week, Advancing a Cybersecure Canada, found that 57 per cent of Canadians reported being the victim of a cybercrime; 31 per cent unintentionally installed or downloaded a computer virus or malware; 28 per cent experienced a data breach that exposed personal information; and 22 per cent had an online account hacked.

The report is the work of Cybersecure Policy Exchange (CPX), powered by RBC, setting out an ambitious policy agenda that addresses findings from new survey data.

The goal of CPX is to broaden and deepen the discussion about cybersecurity and digital privacy policy in Canada, and to create and advance innovative policy responses, from idea generation to implementation, the organization said in a release.

“Cybersecurity has quickly become one of the most important issues of our time,” said Laurie Pezzente, senior vice-president of global cyber security and chief security officer at RBC. “As a leading organization in cybersecurity entrusted to keep our clients data safe and secure, RBC is proud to support the Cybersecure Policy Exchange and its ambitious policy agenda. Questions of privacy and security are paramount for all Canadians and policymakers, and proper governance of these issues will ultimately contribute to a more prosperous and equitable world.”

JULY 9

4:28 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Ebycrest Road and Bridge Street East in Woolwich Township for a report of a single-vehicle collision. A grey Toyota was travelling east on Bridge Street when it struck a deer crossing the road. No injuries were reported. No charges were laid.

5:45 PM | Three vehicles collided at the intersection of Fountain and Victoria streets in. A white Volkswagen turned in front of oncoming traffic and collided with a white Mazda and black Chevrolet. As a result of the collision, the male driver of the white Volkswagen was charged with ‘turn – not in safety.’

10:12 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Victoria and Woolwich streets in Breslau following a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The rider was travelling south on Ebycrest Road and turned left onto Victoria Street when they struck the median. The rider was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No charges were laid.

JULY 10

9:04 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Steinman Street in New Hamburg for a report of a collision involving three vehicles. A grey Mitsubishi was travelling south on Steiman Street when it swerved to avoid striking a cat crossing the road. The vehicle proceeded to sideswipe two vehicles that were parked along the roadway. The driver of the Mitsubishi was charged with ‘careless driving.’

JULY 13

9:07 AM | A report of a theft brought police to a Line 86, Wellesley address. The complainant advised that sometime between July 11 and July 12, two Raleigh bikes valued at $4,700 to $5,700 were stolen from outside the business. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.