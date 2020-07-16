22 C
Elmira
Thursday, July 16, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Police Report

New initiative takes aim at cybercrime

Observer Admin - 0
A report released this week, Advancing a Cybersecure Canada, found that 57 per cent of Canadians reported being the victim of a...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

WRPS to host Special Olympics Ontario 2020 Virtual Games

Observer Admin - 0
In the wake of the cancellation of the Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Spring Games due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Waterloo Regional Police...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Woman airlifted from scene of Weimer Line collision

Observer Admin - 0
A 51-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was airlifted to hospital Tuesday evening following a collision on Weimer Line in Wellesley Township.
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Waterloo Regional Police reopen facilities to the public

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police Service this week reopened their facilities to the public. Police have implemented several health and safety...
Get the full story ...
Police Report
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

New initiative takes aim at cybercrime

126

A report released this week, Advancing a Cybersecure Canada, found that 57 per cent of Canadians reported being the victim of a cybercrime; 31 per cent unintentionally installed or downloaded a computer virus or malware; 28 per cent experienced a data breach that exposed personal information; and 22 per cent had an online account hacked.

The report is the work of Cybersecure Policy Exchange (CPX), powered by RBC, setting out an ambitious policy agenda that addresses findings from new survey data.

The goal of CPX is to broaden and deepen the discussion about cybersecurity and digital privacy policy in Canada, and to create and advance innovative policy responses, from idea generation to implementation, the organization said in a release.

“Cybersecurity has quickly become one of the most important issues of our time,” said Laurie Pezzente, senior vice-president of global cyber security and chief security officer at RBC. “As a leading organization in cybersecurity entrusted to keep our clients data safe and secure, RBC is proud to support the Cybersecure Policy Exchange and its ambitious policy agenda. Questions of privacy and security are paramount for all Canadians and policymakers, and proper governance of these issues will ultimately contribute to a more prosperous and equitable world.”

JULY 9

4:28 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Ebycrest Road and Bridge Street East in Woolwich Township for a report of a single-vehicle collision. A grey Toyota was travelling east on Bridge Street when it struck a deer crossing the road. No injuries were reported. No charges were laid.

5:45 PM | Three vehicles collided at the intersection of Fountain and Victoria streets in. A white Volkswagen turned in front of oncoming traffic and collided with a white Mazda and black Chevrolet. As a result of the collision,  the male driver of the white Volkswagen was charged with ‘turn – not in safety.’

10:12 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Victoria and Woolwich streets in Breslau following a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The rider was travelling south on Ebycrest  Road and turned left onto Victoria Street when they struck the median. The rider was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No charges were laid.

JULY 10

9:04 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Steinman Street in New Hamburg for a report of a collision involving three vehicles. A grey Mitsubishi was travelling south on Steiman Street when it swerved to avoid striking a cat crossing the road. The vehicle proceeded to sideswipe two vehicles that were parked along the roadway. The driver of the Mitsubishi was charged with ‘careless driving.’

JULY 13

9:07 AM | A report of a theft brought police to a Line 86, Wellesley address. The complainant advised that sometime between July 11 and July 12, two Raleigh bikes valued at $4,700 to $5,700 were stolen from outside the business. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Emergency: 911
Non-Emergency: 519-570-9777

Search WRPS Incident Reports
File A Report Online
Map Incident Occurences

WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Woolwich looks at making it easier to keep chickens in residential areas

Why did the chicken cross the road? To escape the bureaucracy involved in keeping a few laying hens in the yard, apparently. A Conestogo-area resident looking to keep a...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Extensive consultation ahead of reconstruction of Elmira’s Industrial Drive

Given the disruption, extensive public consultation is expected as Woolwich Township gears up to reconstruct Industrial Drive in Elmira two years from now. The project will have to juggle...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip

WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

Council approves zone change for township development in village

Sean Heeger - 0
Slightly scaled back, a townhouse development in Wellesley village moved one step closer this week when township council approved the required official...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Council still undecided about reopening splash pad in Wellesley

Sean Heeger - 0
Wellesley residents may have to find a new way to cool off during the hot days of summer, as township council remains...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley’s COVID-related losses top $81,000; council extends its late-payment relief program

Sean Heeger - 0
Lost revenues and the waiving of fees in response to the COVID-19 crisis has cost Wellesley Township more than $81,000, and the...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Wellesley recognizes V-E Day, while the Stronger Together fundraiser kicks off this week

Sean Heeger - 0
This week marks 75 years since the end of the end of the Second World War, with Wellesley Township marking the significance...
Get the full story ...
Comment & Opinion

A message from Wellesley Township Mayor Joe Nowak

Observer Admin - 0
As your Mayor, I would like to thank all residents and businesses and our neighbours and friends throughout the Township of Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Woman airlifted from scene following collision in Elmira

Damon MacLean - 0
A 46-year-old Kitchener woman was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Elmira. The woman...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Four-way stop OK’d to improve safety at Wellesley intersection

Sean Heeger - 0
A four-way stop is planned for the intersection of Queens Bush and Nafziger roads in Wellesley, township council citing safety concerns last...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

WRPS to host Special Olympics Ontario 2020 Virtual Games

Observer Admin - 0
In the wake of the cancellation of the Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Spring Games due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Waterloo Regional Police...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Woman airlifted from scene of Weimer Line collision

Observer Admin - 0
A 51-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was airlifted to hospital Tuesday evening following a collision on Weimer Line in Wellesley Township.
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Woman airlifted from scene following collision in Elmira

Work on the new Hwy. 7 to resume in 2021

St. Jacobs BIA seeing recovery in village as economy reopens