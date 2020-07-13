14.2 C
Police Report

WRPS to host Special Olympics Ontario 2020 Virtual Games

Observer Admin - 0
In the wake of the cancellation of the Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Spring Games due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Waterloo Regional Police...
Police Report

Woman airlifted from scene of Weimer Line collision

Observer Admin - 0
A 51-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was airlifted to hospital Tuesday evening following a collision on Weimer Line in Wellesley Township.
Police Report

Waterloo Regional Police reopen facilities to the public

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police Service this week reopened their facilities to the public. Police have implemented several health and safety...
Police Report

Police warn of caller ID spoofing scams

Observer Admin - 0
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a warning after receiving reports of fraudulent telephone calls that have been “spoofing” the WRPS...
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Waterloo Region

SNYDERS RD W, WILMOT, Ontario

112

Crime of the Week: July 13, 2020 Case#: 1732

Offence: Vandalism Date: June 23, 2020

On June 23, 2020, Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Snyders Road West in Wilmot for reports of vandalism. The complainant advised that red paint was poured over the Sir John A. MacDonald statue. It is believed the incident occurred overnight. This is the second incident within the last two days where the statue has been targeted.
 
The investigation is ongoing by investigators in the Criminal Investigations Branch.
 

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won't be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Toll Free: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Submit A Crime Stoppers Tip

