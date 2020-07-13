SNYDERS RD W, WILMOT, Ontario

On June 23, 2020, Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Snyders Road West in Wilmot for reports of vandalism. The complainant advised that red paint was poured over the Sir John A. MacDonald statue. It is believed the incident occurred overnight. This is the second incident within the last two days where the statue has been targeted. The investigation is ongoing by investigators in the Criminal Investigations Branch.

