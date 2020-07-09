Watson, Roderick

Rod passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 in West Palm Beach Florida after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was 57.

Beloved son of Deb Watson of Elmira. Sadly missed by brothers Robert Watson, David Watson (Kathy) and Ken Curtis (Peggy) sisters Heather Miller (Jeff) and Kathy Mallett (Bill).

Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his father David Watson and brother Court Curtis. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is not planned at this time.