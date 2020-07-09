It is with profound sadness that the Shah Family announces the passing of Sikandar Shah June 22nd. A great friend to many in Woolwich Township, husband of Naheed Shah, father to Raza and Hassan, grandfather to Ammaar, Rayyan and Zainab. Sikandar arrived in Elmira from Pakistan in 1972 and his life has touched many in the region. Sikandar’s passion for life, hilarious jokes, love for humanity and all things good will forever be missed. We wish to thank everyone in this beautiful town for all their wishes and prayers.