Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Sikandar Shah

It is with profound sadness that the Shah Family announces the passing of Sikandar Shah June 22nd. A great friend to many in Woolwich Township, husband of Naheed Shah, father to Raza and Hassan, grandfather to Ammaar, Rayyan and Zainab. Sikandar arrived in Elmira from Pakistan in 1972 and his life has touched many in the region. Sikandar’s passion for life, hilarious jokes, love for humanity and all things good will forever be missed. We wish to thank everyone in this beautiful town for all their wishes and prayers.

OBITUARY NOTICES

Sweeney, Alma Dale (nee Kirk)

July 19, 1942 – July 3, 2020 Peacefully passed away at Barnswallow Place Care...
Martin, Mildred

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family into the loving arms of...
Stortz, Carol Patricia (nee Brown)

April 2, 1936 – June 18, 2020 Passed away peacefully at her home...
Trapp, Gordon

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Chartwell Westmount LTC...
Seloma “Sally” Shantz (nee Heintz)

1935 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Grand...
Lackner, Wilma Margaret

May 17, 1926 – June 18, 2020 Passed...
Holling, Adela “Dolly” (nee Reist)

March 27, 1926 – June 17, 2020
Bauman, Moses

Passed away peacefully at his home in Wallenstein on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of...
IN MEMORIAM

Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
McGuire, John

July 2, 2019 In Memory of a...
Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
John Sanders

June 27, 2019 Love Lives OnThose we love remain with usfor love...
In loving memory of Jay Whitney

February 3, 1985 - July 6, 2010
