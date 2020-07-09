Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 71. Beloved wife and best friend for 48 years of Bruce Seip of Waterloo. Devoted mother of Tonya and Bill Veltman of Waterloo, Michelle Seip of Waterloo, and Michael and Simone Seip of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Brayden, Jacob and Leah Veltman. Dear sister of Paul Hoffer and sister-in-law of Pat McTavish. Predeceased by her parents Oscar and Erma (Stroh) Hoffer, sister-in-law Merlene Sparry, and brother-in-law Arlen Seip. At Joyce’s request, cremation has taken place. A family graveside service will be held at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. A special thank you to Dr. Baxter, Dr. Kuk, Dr. Valdes, and all the staff at Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, Waterloo Wellington LHIN, and Hospice Wellington. In Joyce’s memory, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Jacob and Leah are starting a fundraiser for Hospice Wellington in honour of their grandma. To donate to their fundraising run, visit hospicewellington.org, click Our Events at the top, then click Third Party.
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams
Seip, Joyce Marlene (nee Hoffer)
OBITUARY NOTICES
Sweeney, Alma Dale (nee Kirk)
July 19, 1942 – July 3, 2020 Peacefully passed away at Barnswallow Place Care...
Martin, Mildred
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family into the loving arms of...
Trapp, Gordon
Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Chartwell Westmount LTC...
Stortz, Carol Patricia (nee Brown)
April 2, 1936 – June 18, 2020 Passed away peacefully at her home...
Seloma “Sally” Shantz (nee Heintz)
1935 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Grand...
Lackner, Wilma Margaret
May 17, 1926 – June 18, 2020 Passed...
Holling, Adela “Dolly” (nee Reist)
March 27, 1926 – June 17, 2020
Bauman, Moses
Passed away peacefully at his home in Wallenstein on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of...
Place a Family Album Notice.
Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.
IN MEMORIAM
Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher
December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Erma Albrecht
In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Ursla Hahn
In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
In loving memory of Jay Whitney
February 3, 1985 - July 6, 2010
John Sanders
June 27, 2019 Love Lives OnThose we love remain with usfor love...
Grace Kurtz
In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Israel “Isey” Weber
June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
- Advertisement -