Seip, Joyce Marlene (nee Hoffer)

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 71. Beloved wife and best friend for 48 years of Bruce Seip of Waterloo. Devoted mother of Tonya and Bill Veltman of Waterloo, Michelle Seip of Waterloo, and Michael and Simone Seip of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Brayden, Jacob and Leah Veltman. Dear sister of Paul Hoffer and sister-in-law of Pat McTavish. Predeceased by her parents Oscar and Erma (Stroh) Hoffer, sister-in-law Merlene Sparry, and brother-in-law Arlen Seip. At Joyce’s request, cremation has taken place. A family graveside service will be held at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. A special thank you to Dr. Baxter, Dr. Kuk, Dr. Valdes, and all the staff at Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, Waterloo Wellington LHIN, and Hospice Wellington. In Joyce’s memory, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Jacob and Leah are starting a fundraiser for Hospice Wellington in honour of their grandma. To donate to their fundraising run, visit hospicewellington.org, click Our Events at the top, then click Third Party.

