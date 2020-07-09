32.5 C
Elmira
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Local NewsWellesley Township Council
Connecting Our Communities

Four-way stop OK’d to improve safety at Wellesley intersection

Sean Heeger
By Sean Heeger
13
0

A four-way stop is planned for the intersection of Queens Bush and Nafziger roads in Wellesley, township council citing safety concerns last week in approving the new measure.

The move goes beyond a pedestrian crossover (PXO) proposed by the Region of Waterloo.

Regional staff last fall conducted a traffic and pedestrian count and came to the conclusion that a PXO would be a safe alternative for pedestrians to cross Queens Bush Road from the west side. Acting on local knowledge, township staff recommended the all-way stop instead.

Mayor Joe Nowak said a four-way stop for that intersection has been discussed for years, pointing to a recent collision there as an indication better safety measures are needed.

“An eight-year-old girl was hit by a motorcycle… and the motorcycle was going through that intersection. I would think that if there was a stop sign there, that probably wouldn’t have happened,” he said at a June 30 council session.

“This thing has been on the books for the last four mayors – I think Albert Erb was trying to get this approved,” Nowak added, saying he wasn’t convinced a PXO was the best solution.

“To put that crosswalk where it is now not safe, I firmly believe that they (people crossing the street) will not be safe. [I believe] that people will still go through that intersection and anybody at that crosswalk will be moving targets.”

A pedestrian crossover would also mean the removal of three parking spaces, while that would not be the case with the four-way stop option, he noted.

Coun. Herb Neher was the lone vote against the idea, noting he is not a fan of four-way stops because they tend to lead to more traffic in the area.

“It impedes traffic [and] you’re going to have trucks that are going to be stopping. You’re going to have lineups of cars, you’re going to have more pollution and [there are] noise factors and everything else. I really question the effectiveness of four-way stop signs,” said Neher.

Nowak countered the Ward 2 councillor’s argument by pointing out that trucks already have to slow down in that area to make a tight turn.

Coun. Peter van der Maas said he fully supports the four-way stop after petitioning for one to be installed about 20 years ago. He says he was met with some opposition from community members who raised the same points as Neher, adding there have been no complaints since, and everyone with kids will be able to “breathe a sigh of relief.”

The community also has issues with a pedestrian crossover, as indicated by the region’s survey last fall. Of 150 responses, 30 per cent were in favour of the PXO, while 57 per cent were against it and 13 per cent were neutral. No alternatives to the PXO were offered, but 52 per cent of respondents indicated that an all-way stop, traffic signals or flashing lights were preferred.

Previous articleBrubacher, Paul B.
Next articleBrown, John ‘Jack’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Creative Arts

Giving a voice to the region’s creative types

Damon MacLean - 0
Ryan Leacock wouldn’t describe himself as a people person, nor is he fond of small talk. But there are plenty of interesting...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Council approves zone change for township development in village

Sean Heeger - 0
Slightly scaled back, a townhouse development in Wellesley village moved one step closer this week when township council approved the required official...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Going to market with more farm offerings

Sean Heeger - 0
For years, Wellesley Township’s Josephine McCormick and her family have chosen to forego the usual farmers’ markets, opting for some form of...
Get the full story ...
Music

Kim Mitchell finds wishes can come true

Damon MacLean - 0
Conventional wisdom says you keep your wishes to yourself if you want them to come true – when you’re blowing out the...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

The play’s the thing, even if it’s digital

Damon MacLean - 0
Is the future of live performance digital? If so, the Elora Community Theatre (ECT) has a leg up on the competition.
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich looks at making it easier to keep chickens in residential areas

Steve Kannon - 0
Why did the chicken cross the road? To escape the bureaucracy involved in keeping a few laying hens in the yard, apparently.
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Parents turn to community in fundraising effort

Sean Heeger - 0
Born April 1, 2020, Lucy Van Doormaal was barely a month old when her parents, Elmira native Laura Kendall and Scott Van...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

WRPS to host Special Olympics Ontario 2020 Virtual Games

Observer Admin - 0
In the wake of the cancellation of the Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Spring Games due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Waterloo Regional Police...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Despite cancellation of this year’s event, EMSF plans to distribute $35K to local charities

Sean Heeger - 0
For 56 years the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival has supported dozens of local organizations in the region, donating more than $1.7 million...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Woman airlifted from scene of Weimer Line collision

Observer Admin - 0
A 51-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was airlifted to hospital Tuesday evening following a collision on Weimer Line in Wellesley Township.
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Brown, John ‘Jack’

Brubacher, Paul B.

Sikandar Shah