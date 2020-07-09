Brown, John ‘Jack’

March 23, 1933 – July 7, 2020

Passed away peacefully at Columbia Forest, Waterloo, at the age of 87. Beloved husband for almost 61 years of Helen Brown (Weigel). Wonderful father of Jackie (Ken) of Lindsay, Brian (Lisa) of Waterloo, Steven (Debra) of Sherkston, and Scott of Elmira. Dear grandfather of Matthew, Danielle, Zachary, Grant, Naomi, and Paige, and great-grandfather of Leia. Survived by his sister Sandra (Clint) Rohr and brother Rev. William (Joyce) Brown, along with many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his infant daughter, parents William and Gladys Brown (nee Hahn), brothers Clifford (in infancy) and Howard, sisters Ruth Fink, Jean Hachborn, Betty Gingrich, and Carol Stortz, in-laws Harold Parker, Cyril Stortz, Walter Hachborn, Mary Brown, Wolf Fink, and Gordon Gingrich, and mother and father-in-law Norman and Nellie Weigel.

Jack was a respected businessman who co-owned and operated W.C. Brown & Sons Clothing and Tailor Shop with his brother Howard, until the mid 1980s. He also founded John G. Brown and Sons with his sons Brian and Scott. Jack made cedar strip canoes as a hobby and was always ready to go out for a paddle on the lake. Jack was a man of great faith and humility. He was a longtime, faithful member of St. James Lutheran Church in Elmira. He served his Lord by doing numerous tasks in the church, including many years as a councilman and Sunday School superintendent; but his biggest pleasure was singing in the church choir. Jack had a beautiful voice and loved music of all types. He sang duets with Jackie and was a longtime member of the Schneider Male Chorus, and the Gloryland Chorus.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. A celebration of Jack’s life and faith will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the healthcare professionals who cared for Jack so that he could remain in his home for as long as possible and to the caring and dedicated staff who looked after Jack at Columbia Forest in Waterloo. A special thank you to Jess for all your visits with him. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. James Lutheran Church or Grand River Regional Cancer Center would be appreciated.

Dreisinger Funeral Home