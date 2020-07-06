Sweeney, Alma Dale (nee Kirk)

July 19, 1942 – July 3, 2020

Peacefully passed away at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira, at the age of 77. Dale was the wife of Leonard Sweeney for 55 years. Loved mother of Julie (Rick) Winfield and Todd (Kim) Sweeney. Loving and proud grandma of Parker Winfield, Maggie Sweeney, and Emily Sweeney. Dale was a talented seamstress who also loved to knit. Every Christmas her beloved grandchildren looked forward to a pair of handknit socks crafted with love and care. Dale also loved traveling, cooking and baking for her friends and family. She will be dearly missed. A special thank you to all the staff at Barnswallow Place for their care during her last days. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations to a charity, church, hospital or someone in need during these times would be appreciated by her family.

Dreisinger Funeral Home