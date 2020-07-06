23.1 C
Elmira
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Obituaries
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Sweeney, Alma Dale (nee Kirk)

102
0

July 19, 1942 – July 3, 2020

Peacefully passed away at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira, at the age of 77. Dale was the wife of Leonard Sweeney for 55 years. Loved mother of Julie (Rick) Winfield and Todd (Kim) Sweeney. Loving and proud grandma of Parker Winfield, Maggie Sweeney, and Emily Sweeney. Dale was a talented seamstress who also loved to knit. Every Christmas her beloved grandchildren looked forward to a pair of handknit socks crafted with love and care. Dale also loved traveling, cooking and baking for her friends and family. She will be dearly missed. A special thank you to all the staff at Barnswallow Place for their care during her last days. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations to a charity, church, hospital or someone in need during these times would be appreciated by her family.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Martin, Mildred

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family into the loving arms of...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Trapp, Gordon

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Chartwell Westmount LTC...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Stortz, Carol Patricia (nee Brown)

April 2, 1936 – June 18, 2020 Passed away peacefully at her home...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Seloma “Sally” Shantz (nee Heintz)

1935 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Grand...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Sweeney, Alma Dale (nee Kirk)

July 19, 1942 – July 3, 2020 Peacefully passed away at Barnswallow Place Care...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Holling, Adela “Dolly” (nee Reist)

March 27, 1926 – June 17, 2020
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Lackner, Wilma Margaret

May 17, 1926 – June 18, 2020 Passed...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Bauman, Moses

Passed away peacefully at his home in Wallenstein on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of...
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Homer Watson Blvd and Bleams Road, KITCHENER, ON Canada

St. Boniface School Graduation

Stronger Together