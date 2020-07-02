Our Communities In Pictures
Stronger Together
Living Here
Back in the saddle again
Day camps are among activities now permitted as the economy opens, though subject to safety measures such as physical distancing. That the...
Living Here
Holiday fireworks can have a big impact on our pets
There were no big fireworks shows to mark Canada Day this week, but that loss of a traditional part of the celebration...
Living Here
Elmira Pentecostal Assembly puts a twist on their classic car show
Sean Heeger - 0
Car shows – from large formal events to drop-in gatherings in a neighbourhood parking lot – are a staple of summertime living....
Living Here
This year, it’s not just the kids saying goodbye
Sean Heeger - 0
When Diane Martin started teaching at the Elmira Community Nursery School in 1984, she probably didn’t plan on being there more than...
- Advertisement -