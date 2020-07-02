29.2 C
Local businesses partner for raffle to help WCS

By Sean Heeger
Community spirit has been showcased prominently throughout the entirety of the coronavirus pandemic. From making masks, to helping vulnerable persons with everyday tasks, residents have come together during a difficult.

Continuing along this path of service to the community, three local businesses have come together to help the Woolwich Community Services (WCS) food bank.

Owners of the local Canadian Tire, Dub-L-E Esso and Elmira Meat Market worked together to hold a raffle in support of the food bank, giving away a barbecue and other items just in time for the summer grilling season. They started talking some time ago and came up with the idea to give back to a community that has really worked hard to support each other during this time.

“I love supporting Woolwich Community Services – we do it as many times as we can throughout the year. I know there are things that they normally fundraise with that [had to] change because of the virus so this is one way that local businesses here can donate back to Woolwich Community Services, said Trent Robertson, owner of the Dub-L-E Esso. “It’s always good for people to support the community by either shopping local or helping out the facilities like Woolwich Community Services that help people locally within the community.”

More than $676 was raised for the food bank thanks to the raffle which asked participants to donate what they could for entry. Dozens of people entered for their chance to win prizes that included a new barbecue, propane tank and hamburgers.

Lisa Martin, food bank coordinator at WCS, expressed gratitude towards each business for doing this and says it’s so cool that the owners were not only able to come up with an event like this through a simple conversation, but they found a way to support each other at the same time.

Joe Martin, owner of Elmira Meat Market, says that he has seen an increase in business since starting the raffle and he’s not only grateful to the community for their support, but proud to be able to take part and give back to an organization that is very much in need.

Since COVID-19 started, WCS has seen an increased demand for many of their services, not just the food bank. All of our services are being used in different ways right now, but a rise in food bank usage is on the way, Lisa Martin added.

