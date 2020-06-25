23.9 C
Elmira
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Local NewsWoolwich Township Council
Connecting Our Communities

Woolwich looks at making it easier to keep chickens in residential areas

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
11
0

Why did the chicken cross the road? To escape the bureaucracy involved in keeping a few laying hens in the yard, apparently.

A Conestogo-area resident looking to keep a few hens in a barn on her property ran afoul of regulatory red tape appearing before Woolwich council Tuesday night. Sarah Pupols discovered it would be fine to keep some chickens in her home, but not in a barn designed for livestock.

The circumstances are due to a quirk in a township zoning bylaw, which sets rules that gave councillors, seemingly willing to grant Pupols an exemption, no wiggle room. Currently, Pupols’ only recourse would be to launch a lengthy and expensive (some $4,000, not chicken feed) process to change the zoning on her residential property.

While councillors appeared ready to turn a blind eye to the situation if chickens did appear on the property – other residents are keeping chickens, some of them note – formal permission would require jumping through some administrative hoops.

As it stands, the zoning bylaw allows Woolwich residents to raise chickens on residential properties, as long as they’re kept in the house or attached area such as a garage. They can’t be kept in a separate shed or chicken coop.

“The zoning bylaw does prohibit them (chickens) in accessory structures,” manager of planning Jeremy Vink told councillors meeting by video conference.

He noted the provincial Planning Act is very clear, requiring a full review process, including public input on any changes to the zoning bylaw. The township’s animal control bylaw would also have to be changed to reflect the practice.

 “The Planning Act is very strict and rigid in how you process applications,” agreed Mark Pomponi, director of development services, noting other municipalities have gone through the process to allow for the keeping of hens.

“Often when you deal with chickens in urban areas or residential properties they can be quite contentious at times.”

Councillors voted to launch a review of the zoning bylaw that could clear the way for keeping chickens in residential areas, though the process could take  months even without any objections.

“We do live in an agricultural community,” pointed out Coun. Patrick Merlihan, who made the motion to look at a township-wide policy for the keeping of chickens. “Let’s hear from the public.”

In the meantime, those already raising chickens under such circumstances can probably expect little in the way of enforcement, as councillors alluded to in talking with Pupols.

“I don’t see a big issue,” said Coun. Murray Martin, noting there’s a barn on the property for a reason.

In response to a question from Coun. Larry Shantz, Pupols said she has talked to her closest neighbour about the plan.

“They’re quite excited to see the hens … and perhaps a few eggs here and there,” she said, adding that a previous neighbour kept laying hens, but has since moved away.

The development of a township plan, including changes to the zoning bylaw, will probably get underway later in the summer or in early fall.

Previous articleFirst wave of coronavirus has yet to pass, health officials warn
Next articleA fateful year for EDSS class of 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereSean Heeger - 0

This year, it’s not just the kids saying goodbye

When Diane Martin started teaching at the Elmira Community Nursery School in 1984, she probably didn’t plan on being there more than 35 years later, becoming a staple at the institution. Still,...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich looks at making it easier to keep chickens in residential areas

Steve Kannon - 0
Why did the chicken cross the road? To escape the bureaucracy involved in keeping a few laying hens in the yard, apparently.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

A little more help keeping your cool

Sean Heeger - 0
The weather right now puts an emphasis on the AC in the HVAC business, as James Chandler and partner Gurveer Sangha are...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

The next generation of grocers

Damon MacLean - 0
Like father, like son. After a long career in the grocery business, Doug Pagett is turning over control of the Elmira Foodland...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

On The Menu

Seasonal strawberries an ideal part of salsa

Chef Duff - 0
June is of course strawberry time, but not the hollow white ones reminiscent of the Tinman’s empty body cavity but that of...
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

Violins by Stradivari are worth a fortune, but may not be best

Bill & Rich Sones - 0
Q.  In the 1970s, beef consumption in the U.S. accounted for nearly 50% of all meat, followed by pork, then chicken at 20%.  By...
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

On the hunt for some tasty chicken

Chef Duff - 0
Some of us hunt for love, some of us hunt for our car keys, and some of us hunt for chicken.
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

Making the most of apple season in a variety of ways

Observer Admin - 0
Crisp and delicious, the Canadian apple is a staple at harvest season, enjoyed on its own or as part of a recipe like...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Heavenly Eats Food Truck Fridays return to Elmira

A fateful year for EDSS class of 2020

First wave of coronavirus has yet to pass, health officials warn