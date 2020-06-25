23.9 C
Elmira
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

WCR trains sidetracked for summer

Though now permitted to resume operations, the group has decided to err on the side of public safety

Damon MacLean
By Damon MacLean
9
0

Cleared to reopen under provincial guidelines, the Waterloo Central Railway has opted to cancel its train service for the summer, citing safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus.

There’s a difference between being able to legally reopen and doing so safely, said the non-profit group’s general manager, Peter McGough.

In the best interest of staff, passengers and volunteers, the organization haa decided not to offer regular passenger services between July and August, he added.

“We probably could have done it,” he said of resuming service, noting concerns about a second wave of the virus. “If we don’t do this now, we’re going to pay for it.”

WCR looked into the use of ultraviolet-light devices similar to those in use by transit systems to disinfect their trains, but the cost was too high for such a small organization, said McGough

The organization will be evaluating the COVID-19 situation in deciding when to resume services. At that time, there will be new safety measures in place. That list includes going beyond the required 50 per cent decrease in the number of passengers, instituting physical-distancing measures, requiring advance booking of seats and not taking cash payments, among other precautions.

Although the choice was difficult to make, McGough says there has been praise throughout the community for “doing the right thing.”

The decision means WCR will be foregoing a significant amount of revenue during the busy summer months, he added. All of that money would typically go back into the organization, which is a not-for-profit.

At the St. Jacobs rail yard, there are 52 volunteers among both the train crew and the workshop. Right now, however, there are limitations on the number of people who can be in the facility at any one time, in keeping with precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

With the loss of income, on-site projects for the volunteers have shifted directions. Initially, two new shelters were to be installed, but that project has been put on hold. Eventually, one shelter will be placed at the Howard Avenue stop in Elmira, while the other will replace another on the Northfield Drive, Waterloo end.

While the trains aren’t running, WCR is looking at alternatives such an online virtual ride/tour or a viewing parade that adheres to social distancing.

Previous articleRegional committee looks to speed post-COVID economic recovery
Next articleFirst wave of coronavirus has yet to pass, health officials warn

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Business Ventures

The next generation of grocers

Damon MacLean - 0
Like father, like son. After a long career in the grocery business, Doug Pagett is turning over control of the Elmira Foodland...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

A little more help keeping your cool

Sean Heeger - 0
The weather right now puts an emphasis on the AC in the HVAC business, as James Chandler and partner Gurveer Sangha are...
Get the full story ...
Music

Going on a virtual tour with Micah Barnes

Damon MacLean - 0
The many barriers of COVID-19 were not enough to stop Micah Barnes from bringing his brand of contemporary jazz to Waterloo. In...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Former Sugar King signs AHL contract

Sean Heeger - 0
Hockey is on hold just now, but Elmira’s Adam Brubacher will be going pro when it resumes. He’s signed with the Bridgeport...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Council still undecided about reopening splash pad in Wellesley

Sean Heeger - 0
Wellesley residents may have to find a new way to cool off during the hot days of summer, as township council remains...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

An original tenant at the St. Jacobs Outlet Mall, Red Coral is winding down

Damon MacLean - 0
A long-time tenant at the St. Jacobs Outlet Mall, Red Coral, is set to close its doors later this month. Not directly...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

A fateful year for EDSS class of 2020

Sean Heeger - 0
Naming a valedictorian is a normal part of each school year, but this one has been anything but normal at EDSS. Still,...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

First wave of coronavirus has yet to pass, health officials warn

Damon MacLean - 0
The number of new cases remains low and there have been no new fatalities in weeks, but Waterloo Region is not done...
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Public Health urges caution as reopening continues; case numbers remain stable

Damon MacLean - 0
Precautions against the spread of the virus have to be the “new normal” if the region is to avoid a surge in...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Series of crises an opportunity to push for fundamental changes

Steve Kannon - 0
A rampant virus. Economic strife. Social unrest. Such are the “interesting” times in which we live today. And while...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Heavenly Eats Food Truck Fridays return to Elmira

A fateful year for EDSS class of 2020

Woolwich looks at making it easier to keep chickens in residential...