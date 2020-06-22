28.2 C
Trapp, Gordon

8
0
Gordon Trapp

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Chartwell Westmount LTC Residence in Kitchener, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Miller) Trapp (2006). Loved father of Rick and Helen and the late Michael (1995). Loving grandfather of Ashley Lyon and great-grandfather of Traeden and Chase Davidson. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Carol and Wayne Weiberg and Jean Trapp. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Charlotte (Bauer) Trapp and his brothers Vincent and Carl.
Gord was an avid sportsman as both a participant and a fan for his entire life. As a competitive athlete growing up, he excelled at both hockey and fastball. He played on a number of championship teams in both sports. He loved to reminisce with family and friends about his wonderful experiences and numerous friends that came from that participation. He carried that competitive nature with him as he transitioned into leisure based activities like bowling, golfing and slo-pitch to name just a few. Anyone who ever competed with or against Gord would attest to the seriousness that was attributed to any game being played. Of course once the game was over it was always time for fun and that same fun was enjoyed with friend and foe alike.
Gord applied the same grit and determination that he developed playing sports to his working career. He worked for his father at the Elmira Meat Market and following Martin’s passing, took over the operation. In the ensuing years he developed country routes where he delivered meats and groceries to the surrounding farmers and villagers. He began operating a stall at the Galt Market where he became a popular stop for Saturday market shoppers. He also participated for many years in the making of the famous Noah S. Martin brand summer sausage. Although he retired many years ago, the Elmira Meat Market remains a vibrant business under the tutelage of Joe Martin whose father Jim bought the business from Gord. Jim had been Gord’s right hand man for many years before taking over. Just as with his sports career, work brought Gord into contact with many people and numerous friendships again were the result.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Chartwell Elmira Retirement Residence and more recently Chartwell Westmount LTC for their excellent and compassionate care.
At Gord’s request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to MS Society of Canada would be appreciated.
www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

