28.2 C
Elmira
Monday, June 22, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Obituaries
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Stortz, Carol Patricia (nee Brown)

13
0

April 2, 1936 – June 18, 2020

Passed away peacefully at her home in St. Jacobs, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Cyril (2012). Devoted mother of Patricia of St. Jacobs, Gary (Linda) of Sicamous, BC, Kevin (Pauline Mercier) of Elmira, and Stephen (Lori Embro) of Kitchener. Cherished grandmother of nine: Matthew (Ashley), Katie (Jake) Baur, Laura (Christian), Pamela (Luke), Samantha (Chava) Stortz-Stierele, Spencer, Justin (Jess), Nathan, and Stephanie (Nick), and extended grandchildren: Matt Embro (Holly), Craig Embro (Lauren), Nicole Embro, Patrick Mercier (Rachel), and Collin Mercier (Stacy). Loving great-grandmother of Ava, Chelsea, William, Alex, Zack, Bree, Tristan, Dallas, Denver, Carter, and Jase. Survived by her sister Sandra (Clinton) Rohr, her brothers Jack (Helen) Brown and Rev. William (Joyce) Brown, and many nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by her best friend and neighbour Lorne Feick and his children: Tim (Dale), David (Regina), Wayne (Kira), and Lisa (Laverne) Rude, and their families.
Predeceased by her parents William and Gladys Brown (nee Hahn); brothers Clifford (in infancy) and Howard; and sisters Ruth Fink, Jean Hachborn, and Betty Gingrich; in-laws Walter Hachborn, Mary Brown and Wolf Fink, and Gordon Gingrich; granddaughter Karen in infancy; mother and father-in-law John and Lucy Stortz (nee Sullivan), Leonard and Helen Stortz, Frank Stortz, Mervyn and Rita Stortz, Rita and Harvey Ditner, Madeline Wahl Lang, Carl Wahl, and Ben Lang.
Carol was well known in her home town of Elmira having been involved in various community organizations throughout her life. She enjoyed oil painting, working with stained glass, and gardening. She was devoted to her family and church, and loved being an active member of the St. Jacobs Meadows community.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Waterloo Wellington LHIN, especially the PSWs at Bayshore and Bloom, and the nursing team from CarePartners, for their caring support and kindness throughout Carol’s long struggle. Her journey home is now completed. At her request, cremation has taken place and a memorial mass was held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church in Elmira by invitation only. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated.
www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Bauman, Moses

Passed away peacefully at his home in Wallenstein on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Phillips, Lester William

Peacefully passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Chartwell Elmira LTC...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Martin, Nancy

Passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 57. Nancy,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Uridil, Marie Zdenka

1941 – 2020Peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 78 years....
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Walden, James “Jim”

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Mary’s General...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Weber, Marlin W.

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of one day. Beloved son of...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Lackner, Wilma Margaret

May 17, 1926 – June 18, 2020 Passed...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Holling, Adela “Dolly” (nee Reist)

March 27, 1926 – June 17, 2020
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Trapp, Gordon

Lackner, Wilma Margaret

Holling, Adela “Dolly” (nee Reist)