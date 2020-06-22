Stortz, Carol Patricia (nee Brown)

April 2, 1936 – June 18, 2020

Passed away peacefully at her home in St. Jacobs, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Cyril (2012). Devoted mother of Patricia of St. Jacobs, Gary (Linda) of Sicamous, BC, Kevin (Pauline Mercier) of Elmira, and Stephen (Lori Embro) of Kitchener. Cherished grandmother of nine: Matthew (Ashley), Katie (Jake) Baur, Laura (Christian), Pamela (Luke), Samantha (Chava) Stortz-Stierele, Spencer, Justin (Jess), Nathan, and Stephanie (Nick), and extended grandchildren: Matt Embro (Holly), Craig Embro (Lauren), Nicole Embro, Patrick Mercier (Rachel), and Collin Mercier (Stacy). Loving great-grandmother of Ava, Chelsea, William, Alex, Zack, Bree, Tristan, Dallas, Denver, Carter, and Jase. Survived by her sister Sandra (Clinton) Rohr, her brothers Jack (Helen) Brown and Rev. William (Joyce) Brown, and many nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by her best friend and neighbour Lorne Feick and his children: Tim (Dale), David (Regina), Wayne (Kira), and Lisa (Laverne) Rude, and their families.

Predeceased by her parents William and Gladys Brown (nee Hahn); brothers Clifford (in infancy) and Howard; and sisters Ruth Fink, Jean Hachborn, and Betty Gingrich; in-laws Walter Hachborn, Mary Brown and Wolf Fink, and Gordon Gingrich; granddaughter Karen in infancy; mother and father-in-law John and Lucy Stortz (nee Sullivan), Leonard and Helen Stortz, Frank Stortz, Mervyn and Rita Stortz, Rita and Harvey Ditner, Madeline Wahl Lang, Carl Wahl, and Ben Lang.

Carol was well known in her home town of Elmira having been involved in various community organizations throughout her life. She enjoyed oil painting, working with stained glass, and gardening. She was devoted to her family and church, and loved being an active member of the St. Jacobs Meadows community.

The family would like to thank everyone at the Waterloo Wellington LHIN, especially the PSWs at Bayshore and Bloom, and the nursing team from CarePartners, for their caring support and kindness throughout Carol’s long struggle. Her journey home is now completed. At her request, cremation has taken place and a memorial mass was held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church in Elmira by invitation only. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated.

