Lackner, Wilma Margaret

Wilma Margaret Lackner

May 17, 1926 – June 18, 2020

Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House, Kitchener, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Lackner (1994). Loving mother of Judy and Mike Ziegler of Windham Centre, the late Dennis (2012) and Marilyn Lackner of Waterloo, Sandra and Paul Fletcher of Elmira. Cherished grandmother of Alison (Dave) Bahry, Heather Ziegler, Jeremy (the late Anita, 2020) Lackner, Melanie (Aaron) Lackner, Andrew (Courtney) Lackner, Patti (Sean) Lunnie, Holly Fletcher (Delmer Frey), and Craig Fletcher. Lovingly remembered by 15 great-grandchildren. Wilma was predeceased by two great-grandchildren and was the last surviving member of her family having been predeceased by her parents John and Amelia (Haase) Stahlbaum and 12 siblings. She was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church in Elmira and enjoyed the events and programs with the seniors at the Woolwich Community Centre. A private family graveside service was held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. James Lutheran Church, Elmira, would be appreciated.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com