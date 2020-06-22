22.1 C
Lackner, Wilma Margaret

Wilma Margaret Lackner

May 17, 1926 – June 18, 2020

Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House, Kitchener, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Lackner (1994). Loving mother of Judy and Mike Ziegler of Windham Centre, the late Dennis (2012) and Marilyn Lackner of Waterloo, Sandra and Paul Fletcher of Elmira. Cherished grandmother of Alison (Dave) Bahry, Heather Ziegler, Jeremy (the late Anita, 2020) Lackner, Melanie (Aaron) Lackner, Andrew (Courtney) Lackner, Patti (Sean) Lunnie, Holly Fletcher (Delmer Frey), and Craig Fletcher. Lovingly remembered by 15 great-grandchildren. Wilma was predeceased by two great-grandchildren and was the last surviving member of her family having been predeceased by her parents John and Amelia (Haase) Stahlbaum and 12 siblings. She was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church in Elmira and enjoyed the events and programs with the seniors at the Woolwich Community Centre. A private family graveside service was held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. James Lutheran Church, Elmira, would be appreciated.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

Bauman, Moses

Passed away peacefully at his home in Wallenstein on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of...
Phillips, Lester William

Peacefully passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Chartwell Elmira LTC...
Martin, Nancy

Passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 57. Nancy,...
Walden, James “Jim”

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Mary’s General...
Uridil, Marie Zdenka

1941 – 2020Peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 78 years....
Weber, Marlin W.

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of one day. Beloved son of...
Lackner, Wilma Margaret

May 17, 1926 – June 18, 2020 Passed...
Holling, Adela “Dolly” (nee Reist)

March 27, 1926 – June 17, 2020
Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
