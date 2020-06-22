Holling, Adela “Dolly” (nee Reist)

Adela “Dolly” Holling

March 27, 1926 – June 17, 2020

Peacefully passed away at her residence in Elmira surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Orval whom she dearly loved. Dear mother of Peter (Olivia) and Laurie (Danny). Loved grandmother of Alex, Amanda, Daniel (Tamara), William, and James. Loving great-grandmother of Angela, Daniel, Josh, Peter, William, Ryder, and Tristan. A private family graveside service was held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Operation Smile Canada or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elmira, would be appreciated.

Heaven gained a gardener today.

Dolly was her sweet name

Her legacy of beautiful gardens reached

far beyond her flowers though.

Faithfully for 94 years she planted

seeds among many people.

Heaven gained a gardener today.

Whether you were family, a friend or a neighbour, Dolly saw you as her own.

She prayed for you in the quiet moments and celebrated you from afar.

She called out each of our gifts and encouraged who we are.

She remembered the forgotten,

the lonely and the struggling.

And even during her own hardships her focus remained on others.

Heaven gained a gardener today.

Oh yes, we marveled at her gardens,

but more than that we marveled

at who she was.

Sweet Dolly, you loved so well,

just like the Father asked.

You remained faithful and steadfast

until the very end.

And now you have been called to tend to the most beautiful estates in Heaven.

Heaven gained a gardener today.

And so now it’s our turn to nurture

what Dolly planted.

Written by Alexis Ruppert (Dolly’s Neighbour)

