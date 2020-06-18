Our Communities In Pictures
Summer in Woolwich
Living Here
Wellesley Lions cancel this year’s Don Green slo-pitch fundraiser due to coronavirus concerns
Sean Heeger - 0
Add the Don Green slo-pitch tournament to the list of local events that have been cancelled thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Living Here
Being of service remains paramount
Sean Heeger - 0
Normally the Woolwich Community Lions Club hosts events and projects throughout the year like their annual Christmas party, princess and superhero ball...
Living Here
Volunteers take on battle against weeds in Elmira woodlot
Its dead and dying ash trees culled last year in an effort to curb the spread of the emerald ash borer, an...
Living Here
Extra time translates into mask project
Her job on hold since mid-March, Elmira’s Sue Murdoch has had plenty of time on her hands, an opportunity to lend a...
- Advertisement -