Bauman, Moses

Passed away peacefully at his home in Wallenstein on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of 95. Husband of the late Barbara (Wideman) Bauman (June 15, 2014). Beloved father of Elam (Minerva) of Fergus, Louisa (Mervin) Gingrich of Wallenstein, Melvin and Sharon Martin of Millbank, Rebecca of Wallenstein, Edna of Wallenstein, Katie (Murray) Bauman of Millbank, Anna, Alice and Sarah, all of Wallenstein. Remembered by 13 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Also remembered by his siblings Adah (late Elam) Burkhart, Hettie (late Sidney) Metzger, Elizabeth (late Joshua) Martin, Henry (Erla) Bauman, and Emanuel (Adeline) Bauman. Predeceased by his parent Titus and Adah (Martin) Bauman, daughter Lucinda Martin (2015), a grandson, an infant great-granddaughter, siblings Josiah (Velina) Bauman, Edwin (Selina) Bauman, John (Hilda) Bowman, Selina (Isaac) Horst, Lydia (Joseph) Martin, Katie Bauman, and Titus (Salome) Bauman, and his Wideman in-laws. The family will receive relatives and friends at a drive-thru viewing on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Elmira Mennonite Meeting House. A private family burial will be held at Elmira Mennonite Cemetery on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9 a.m., then to Goshen Mennonite Meeting House for a 10:30 a.m. phone line service.

Dreisinger Funeral Home