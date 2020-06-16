24.8 C
Elmira
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Support Observer
Advertising
Obituaries
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Bauman, Moses

17
0

Passed away peacefully at his home in Wallenstein on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of 95. Husband of the late Barbara (Wideman) Bauman (June 15, 2014). Beloved father of Elam (Minerva) of Fergus, Louisa (Mervin) Gingrich of Wallenstein, Melvin and Sharon Martin of Millbank, Rebecca of Wallenstein, Edna of Wallenstein, Katie (Murray) Bauman of Millbank, Anna, Alice and Sarah, all of Wallenstein. Remembered by 13 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Also remembered by his siblings Adah (late Elam) Burkhart, Hettie (late Sidney) Metzger, Elizabeth (late Joshua) Martin, Henry (Erla) Bauman, and Emanuel (Adeline) Bauman. Predeceased by his parent Titus and Adah (Martin) Bauman, daughter Lucinda Martin (2015), a grandson, an infant great-granddaughter, siblings Josiah (Velina) Bauman, Edwin (Selina) Bauman, John (Hilda) Bowman, Selina (Isaac) Horst, Lydia (Joseph) Martin, Katie Bauman, and Titus (Salome) Bauman, and his Wideman in-laws. The family will receive relatives and friends at a drive-thru viewing on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Elmira Mennonite Meeting House. A private family burial will be held at Elmira Mennonite Cemetery on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9 a.m., then to Goshen Mennonite Meeting House for a 10:30 a.m. phone line service.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Walden, James “Jim”

James "Jim" Walden Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St....
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Uridil, Marie Zdenka

1941 – 2020Peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 78 years....
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Martin, Nancy

Passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 57. Nancy,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Weber, Marlin W.

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of one day. Beloved son of...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Weber, Kaysen Gabriel

April 28, 2020 – May 30, 2020Passed away peacefully after a strong and courageous fight at McMaster...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Bowman, Lucinda

Passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence, RR 1, Linwood, at the age of...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Stella Marie Girardi (nee Meechan/Kerr)

December 30, 1948 - May 15, 2020 We have...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Phillips, Lester William

Peacefully passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Chartwell Elmira LTC...
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Phillips, Lester William

Farmers’ market, surrounding land to be sold

Farmers’ markets open for business in St. Jacobs and Elmira

Maryhill residents raise concerns about GRCA in gravel pit battle