Monday, June 15, 2020
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Phillips, Lester William

Peacefully passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Chartwell Elmira LTC Residence, with his son Larry and daughter-in-law Karen by his side, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Hayward) Phillips (2009) and the late LaVerne (Kraus) Phillips (1966). Loving father of Larry and Karen Phillips of Waterloo. Dear brother of Ruth Hill, Tom and Carolyn Phillips, Kathy and Steve Tanaka, and brother-in-law of Lois Phillips. Predeceased by his parents George and Grace (Mayer) Phillips and brother Donald Phillips.

Lester was ordained as a United Presbyterian Minister in 1955 and later was also a minister in the United Church of Canada. He worked as the Administrator for Social Services at Woodgreen Community Centre and St. Christopher House Older Adult Centre in Toronto. Along the way, he also taught various courses and led workshops in Retirement Planning, Aging, and Administration of Homes for the Aged. In 1975 he joined the Ontario Ministry of Community and Social Services in the Waterloo office, where he worked as a Program Manager and Social Services Administrator until he retired in 1992.  He is fondly remembered by many for his compassion, his creativity, his wood-working talent and skills, his dedication and determination, and above all for the love he showed and the care he gave to family and friends. He touched so many lives in a positive way.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Canada or The Canadian Red Cross would be appreciated.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

