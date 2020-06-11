Waterloo Regional Police reopen facilities to the public

Waterloo Regional Police Service this week reopened their facilities to the public.

Police have implemented several health and safety measures as part of their recovery plan:

Visitors to WRPS facilities will continue to be screened prior to entry.

Six-feet markers have been placed on the floor to remind people to practice physical distancing.

Hand sanitizer stations have been set up at main entrances to aid proper hand hygiene.

To ensure physical distancing, limited entry has been imposed at some WRPS facilities.

North, Central, and South Divisions will reopen to the public on reduced hours (8 a.m., to 4 p.m.).

Police are encouraging everyone to continue to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19. Citizens are reminded to only visit service buildings if necessary, schedule appointments when requested/required and adhere to physical distancing guidelines, police said in a release.

All community programs and meetings scheduled to be held within WRPS facilities continue to be postponed until further notice.

Collision Reporting Services have remained open and continue to offer services at both our Police Reporting Centre at Headquarters and North Division in Waterloo.

Applications for police record checks can be submitted online only. Record checks will be made available for pick up at our three main divisions (Columbia Street, Frederick Street and Hespeler Road) or will be mailed via Canada Post.

JUNE 4

9:06 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Woolwich Street in Breslau for a theft report. The complainant advised that suspect(s) entered his company vehicle, damaged the steering column and stole tools. It is believed that the theft occurred sometime overnight. Some tools were later recovered on the property. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

10:09 AM | A township vehicle was involved in a minor collision while travelling along Erb Street in Elmira. The vehicle swerved and struck a hydro pole, sustaining minor damage. No injuries were reported.

7:59 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Snyder’s Road East in Wilmot Township for a report of a break-and-enter at an abandoned property. The complainant advised that several individuals were seen entering the building, but there was no one remaining when officers arrived.

JUNE 5

7:58 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Bridge Street East in Woolwich for a single-vehicle collision. A red Mitsubishi was travelling west on Bridge Street when it lost control and struck a guardrail. The vehicle sustained severe damage. No injuries were reported.

8:44 PM | A single-vehicle collision brought police to the area of Queens Bush Road in Wellesley. The driver lost control while attempting to make a left turn, striking a tree. The vehicle sustained severe front-end damage. As a result of the investigation, the driver was issued a three-day suspension for providing a sample in warn range. No injuries were reported.

JUNE 6

6:20 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Arthur Street South and Sawmill Road for a single-vehicle collision. A grey Toyota was travelling south on Arthur Street when it struck a deer crossing the road. The vehicle sustained severe front-end damage, but no injuries were reported.

9:45 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of arson and mischief at an apartment building on Forfar Street East in Fergus. Officers discovered that at approximately 2 a.m., an intoxicated individual caused damage to a newspaper stand inside the lobby by smashing it and set a barbeque on fire outside the building. Officers determined the suspect’s identity, charging a 28-year-old Fergus man with ‘arson’ and ‘mischief under $5,000.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on August 11 to answer to the charges.

9:03 PM | Police were dispatched to William Street, Elmira address following a report of a break-in. The complainant advised that she observed an individual enter the school through a window. The school was checked and found to be secure. The security company was advised of the incident and confirmed that no alarm was triggered.

JUNE 7

4:35 PM | A Sawmill Road, Woolwich resident reported the theft of a deer feeder from their property. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Waterloo Regional Police.

9:01 PM |A complainant advised that the front doors to her business, located on Snyder’s Road in Baden, were damaged sometime between June 6 at 8 p.m and June 7 at 11 a.m. No entry was made into the building and nothing was reported stolen. Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate, with no suspects at this time.

JUNE 8

2:45 PM | The Perth County OPP laid a charge in relation to a two-vehicle collision that occurred June 3 on Line 56A in the Township of Perth East. The investigation revealed that one vehicle was stopped, waiting to turn at an intersection, when the second vehicle did not stop in time, causing a rear-end collision. Two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 50-year-old driver from Perth East has been charged with ‘careless driving.’ Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.