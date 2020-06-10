Martin, Nancy

Passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 57. Nancy, of Linwood, was the daughter of Clayton and the late Elvina (Shantz) Martin (2017). Sister of Levi and Betty of Holyrood, Elo of Brussels, Adam of Breslau, Allan and Laurene of Elmira, Lydia Martin of Linwood, and Jonas of Collingwood. Survived by four nephews and seven nieces. Predeceased by two nephews. Drive-past visitation was held at the family farm on Ament Line on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. A private family graveside service was held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Linwood Mennonite Cemetery. A public drive-in service for relatives and friends followed in the church yard.
OBITUARY NOTICES
Walden, James “Jim”
James "Jim" Walden Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St....
Uridil, Marie Zdenka
1941 – 2020Peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 78 years....
Stella Marie Girardi (nee Meechan/Kerr)
December 30, 1948 - May 15, 2020 We have...
Bowman, Lucinda
Passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence, RR 1, Linwood, at the age of...
Weber, Kaysen Gabriel
April 28, 2020 – May 30, 2020Passed away peacefully after a strong and courageous fight at McMaster...
Kraemer, Angelica Faith
Passed away peacefully on the day she was born, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mount Sinai Hospital,...
STRAUS, Larry Jacob
Larry Jacob Straus 1942 - 2020Passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020, at...
Martin, Daniel H.
Passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home RR 1, Wallenstein, in his 85th year....
Place a Family Album Notice.
Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.
IN MEMORIAM
Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher
December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Erma Albrecht
In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Ursla Hahn
In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Grace Kurtz
In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Israel “Isey” Weber
June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
- Advertisement -