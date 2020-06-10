23.9 C
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Martin, Nancy

8
0

Passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 57. Nancy, of Linwood, was the daughter of Clayton and the late Elvina (Shantz) Martin (2017). Sister of Levi and Betty of Holyrood, Elo of Brussels, Adam of Breslau, Allan and Laurene of Elmira, Lydia Martin of Linwood, and Jonas of Collingwood. Survived by four nephews and seven nieces. Predeceased by two nephews. Drive-past visitation was held at the family farm on Ament Line on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. A private family graveside service was held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Linwood Mennonite Cemetery. A public drive-in service for relatives and friends followed in the church yard.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Walden, James “Jim”

James "Jim" Walden Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St....
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Uridil, Marie Zdenka

1941 – 2020Peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 78 years....
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Stella Marie Girardi (nee Meechan/Kerr)

December 30, 1948 - May 15, 2020 We have...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Bowman, Lucinda

Passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence, RR 1, Linwood, at the age of...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Weber, Kaysen Gabriel

April 28, 2020 – May 30, 2020Passed away peacefully after a strong and courageous fight at McMaster...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Kraemer, Angelica Faith

Passed away peacefully on the day she was born, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mount Sinai Hospital,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

STRAUS, Larry Jacob

Larry Jacob Straus 1942 - 2020Passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020, at...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Martin, Daniel H.

Passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home RR 1, Wallenstein, in his 85th year....
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

December 19, 1989 – May 5, 2017 You left...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Get the full story ...
In MemoriamObserver Admin - 0

Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
Get the full story ...
