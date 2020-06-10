Martin, Nancy

Passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 57. Nancy, of Linwood, was the daughter of Clayton and the late Elvina (Shantz) Martin (2017). Sister of Levi and Betty of Holyrood, Elo of Brussels, Adam of Breslau, Allan and Laurene of Elmira, Lydia Martin of Linwood, and Jonas of Collingwood. Survived by four nephews and seven nieces. Predeceased by two nephews. Drive-past visitation was held at the family farm on Ament Line on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. A private family graveside service was held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Linwood Mennonite Cemetery. A public drive-in service for relatives and friends followed in the church yard.

Dreisinger Funeral Home